Media Consumption in 2025: The Types of News People Want

In today’s fast-scrolling world, we are swimming in headlines but starving for balance.
The latest numbers on media consumption in the United States show that people feel buried in politics and celebrity news while wishing they had more science, travel, and lifestyle stories.
When looking at the types of news people value most, the gap between supply and demand becomes hard to miss.
This article explores the data on what Americans say they want more of, what they want less of, and how these patterns differ by gender. The YouGov’s findings reveal not only which topics are overplayed but also where real opportunities lie for publishers.
Key Takeaways
- The survey shows an uneven picture of media consumption, with some topics covered too much and others covered too little.
- Science and technology (+18%), travel (+9%), and hobbies (+9%) are the top areas where people want to see more news.
- US politics (–19%), entertainment (–15%), and celebrity news (–12%) are the topics people say they see too often.
- Men are more likely to want local politics and travel, while women ask for more world news and business, but less entertainment and celebrity coverage.
- Overall, audiences are looking for more balance across different types of news, not only politics and celebrity stories.
The State of News Media Consumption in 2025
When it comes to news media consumption, many Americans feel they get too much of some topics and not enough of others. The survey explains this with a measure called NET consumption demand, which compares how many people want more of a subject with how many feel it already takes up too much space.
- A positive score means people would like more news on that subject.
- A negative score means audiences feel the topic is covered too much.
These digital media consumption statistics make the divide clear. National political news is the strongest example of a topic people feel is pushed too far, while subjects such as science, travel, and hobbies are the ones they say they want more of.
This pattern links closely to media consumption habits shaped by social platforms. Algorithms tend to push the stories most likely to catch quick attention, even when people did not look for them.
The Types of News Americans Want More Of
The survey shows that people are not only tired of certain stories but also eager for others. When looking at the types of news with the highest positive scores, a few patterns stand out.
These news categories highlight the subjects that feel undercovered:
- Science and technology news: with a +18% net score, this is the strongest unmet demand. People want more updates on discoveries, innovation, and how technology shapes everyday life.
- Travel and trip inspiration: at +9%, many say they would welcome lighter content that sparks ideas and brings a sense of escape.
- Hobby-related news: also +9%, showing that personal interests are often left out of the current news mix.
- World news: with a +4% score, audiences are looking for more international coverage to put national issues in a wider context.
This demand also touches on the balance between hard news and soft news. While politics and policy dominate headlines, lifestyle, hobbies, and science often take a back seat.
The Types of News Americans Want Less Of
The survey also points out the topics people feel are covered too much, revealing how different types of journalism can wear audiences down when repeated too often.
- National political news (US politics): the strongest case with a –19% net score, with Americans saying they see more of it than they want.
- Entertainment news: many, especially women, feel it dominates too often, showing a –15% net score.
- Celebrity news: also leans negative, with a –12% score.
- Weather news: one of the most balanced areas, with most people saying they get about the right amount, with a –1% net score.
The results show how both hard news and soft news can lose impact when they fill too much space. Politics can feel endless, while entertainment and celebrity stories start to feel shallow when they crowd out other content.
Men vs. Women: How News Media Consumption Habits Differ
The survey shows clear differences between men and women in the news they follow. These patterns highlight how media consumption habits shape interest in different types of journalism.
- Men: more likely to want local political coverage (+10%). At the same time, they report the strongest dislike of US politics (–22%). Men also show slightly more interest in travel and trip inspiration (+11%).
- Women: more likely to ask for world news (+6%) and business or financial news (+5%). They also feel entertainment (–15%) and celebrity stories (–12%) take up too much space.
Overall, men pay more attention to local and civic issues, while women lean more toward global and financial topics. Both groups, however, are tired of national US politics dominating the news.
The Bottom Line
The survey shows that media consumption in the United States does not match what people want. Many feel there is too much focus on national politics, entertainment, and celebrity news. At the same time, there is a clear demand for other types of news, such as science, hobbies, travel, and world affairs.
For publishers, this gap is an opportunity. Shifting coverage toward these areas could make news feel fresher and more relevant, while giving audiences the balance they say they are missing.
FAQs
The way we consume media shapes our understanding of daily life. When some topics dominate, people can feel tired or overloaded. Recent digital media consumption statistics show that political stories often feel overwhelming, while subjects like science and lifestyle leave audiences wanting more.
The media consumption theory explains how people use media and how it influences their opinions and choices. It also looks at how different news categories play a role, showing why some stories capture attention while others are overlooked.
Too much exposure can lead to fatigue and falling trust. Digital media consumption statistics reveal that many feel political coverage takes up too much space, while lighter areas such as hobbies or science create more positive engagement. Balance matters more than hours spent.
Five common news categories include political news, world news, science and technology, business and finance, and sports. These cover both hard and soft styles, showing the mix of different types of news people read every day.
References
- Do Americans have a healthy information diet? [ft. Mike McCue] (Business YouGov)