Microsoft is staking $3.3 billion on a field in Wisconsin. There, on 315 acres of land once earmarked for Foxconn’s now-defunct manufacturing plant, Redmond is erecting what it calls the world’s most powerful AI data center.
The project, dubbed Fairwater, will sprawl across 1.2 million square feet, three buildings stuffed with “hundreds of thousands” of Nvidia’s newest GB200 chips. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s boss, claims the complex is so densely wired with optical fiber that, if stretched end to end, the cabling would circle the Earth four and a half times.
The rhetoric matches the ambition. Microsoft insists Fairwater is ten times faster than today’s quickest supercomputer. The initial task for this silicon hulk is to train models for OpenAI, in which Microsoft is the largest investor. But it will not be the only user: in time, Microsoft and perhaps other tenants will put its circuits to work.
- A $3.3 billion Wisconsin complex, Fairwater, will house hundreds of thousands of Nvidia GPUs in what it claims is the world’s most powerful AI data center.
- Built with miles of steel, piping, and cable, the mega Microsoft data center is designed to train frontier AI models at unprecedented speed and efficiency.
- Deloitte warns AI data centers could send US power demand thirtyfold higher by 2035, exposing grid and utility bottlenecks.
- Fairwater symbolizes America’s new industrial build-out – where megawatts and land matter as much as code in the global AI race.
A Bet on Brawn
The scale of the Microsoft AI data center is staggering. Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s executive vice-president of cloud and AI, writes of 46 miles of foundation piles, 26.5 million pounds of steel, 120 miles of buried cable, and 72 miles of mechanical piping. The storage system alone covers the area of five football fields.
Brad Smith, the firm’s vice-chairman, says this is just the start. Another $4 billion is earmarked for a sibling facility in Wisconsin, with a third Fairwater complex rising in Georgia.
Servers are stacked in a two-storey arrangement, reducing the physical distance between processors and lowering latency.
Racks will talk to each other at terabytes per second. This, Microsoft hopes, will make Fairwater the crucible of the next generation of AI – machines not just running algorithms but learning to create them.
Cooling the Beast
All that computing muscle produces heat. Microsoft insists its cooling systems are as advanced as its processors. More than 90% of the site will use a sealed-loop liquid system, filled once and continuously recirculated.
On cooler days, the remainder can rely on outside air. Water use, the company stresses, is modest: roughly the weekly consumption of a golf course in high summer, or that of a busy restaurant in a year.
The environmental assurances are partly self-defence. Residents worry that energy-hungry data centers will push up local electricity prices. Microsoft has agreed to pay higher tariffs to the local utility, WE Energies, so as to shield households.
Even so, the unease reflects a national tension: the race to build AI infrastructure is colliding with the limits of America’s power grid.
When Demand Outruns Supply
A report by Deloitte warns that America’s data-center boom may outpace its ability to generate electricity. The numbers are eye-watering. Data-center demand for power, just 4 gigawatts (GW) in 2024, is expected to reach 123GW by 2035 – a more than thirtyfold increase. Today, AI workloads account for about 12% of that demand. By 2035, they could make up 70%.
These figures are not abstract. A single hyperscale AI campus now under construction can draw hundreds of megawatts, with the largest projects venturing into the gigawatt range – equivalent to a full nuclear reactor.
Unlike traditional data centers, which could be tucked into existing grids with manageable upgrades, AI facilities demand bespoke infrastructure, new substations, and often new generating capacity.
The sums involved are equally vast. Deloitte reckons utilities will need to invest over $1 trillion in the next five years, while hyperscalers – Microsoft, Amazon, and Google among them – will pour another trillion into supercomputers, chips, and servers within three.
Already, some of the largest new projects are drawing power in the gigawatts, equivalent to the output of a nuclear plant.
America’s New Industrial Policy
The spectacle is oddly familiar. In the 20th century, America poured concrete for highways and power plants to fuel industrial growth. In the 21st, it is building data fortresses for artificial intelligence.
The Biden administration’s subsidies for chipmaking and clean energy echo an industrial policy designed to keep pace with China. Yet the bottleneck now spans beyond capital and concrete to electrons.
Hyperscalers have responded by striking deals directly with utilities, buying renewable farms, and in some cases considering their own power plants.
Microsoft’s willingness to pay above-market rates in Wisconsin hints at a future in which tech giants act like both industrialists and utilities, shaping regional economies as once did steelmakers and car firms.
The Foxconn Footnote
The irony of Fairwater’s chosen site is not lost on locals. A decade ago, Wisconsin politicians trumpeted Foxconn’s promised $10 billion investment in a manufacturing campus that never materialized.
Microsoft, by contrast, has secured the land, inherited some early infrastructure, and is making good on its commitment.
The symbolism is neat: the old promise of manufacturing jobs replaced by the new reality of AI infrastructure. It may employ fewer people, but its economic footprint – energy contracts, construction, land use – is formidable.
A Machine for Machines
For Microsoft, Fairwater is more than a showpiece. The company is locked in an arms race with Google, Amazon, and other rivals, all scrambling to build capacity for generative AI.
Training frontier models demands ever more chips, power, and bandwidth. Whoever commands the largest and most efficient clusters gains a head start in cost, speed, and capability.
Smith puts it bluntly:
“It’s not just about running AI, it’s about creating it.”
In that sense, Fairwater is not an ordinary data center. It is a factory for intelligence itself, a place where silicon hothouses the algorithms that may define the next era of computing.
The Bottom Line
Fairwater illustrates both the promise and the peril of the AI economy. On one hand, it is a marvel of engineering: a fortress of steel, fiber, and liquid loops designed to conjure intelligence out of electrons.
On the other hand, it underscores a looming constraint. The digital future is colliding with the physical limits of America’s grid, its water, and its patience for industrial-scale building.
If Microsoft is right, Fairwater will be the most powerful AI facility on Earth when it opens in 2026. But it may also prove a monument to a deeper truth: in the age of machine learning, progress is measured not just in lines of code, but in acres, cables, cooling pipes, and megawatts.
Microsoft says Fairwater is purpose-built for AI, with a ‘flat’ Azure AI infrastructure designed to form a single computing behemoth that’s 10× more powerful than today’s fastest supercomputer.
The company says it will use more energy from renewable sources to address a 30% increase in its emissions since 2020.
