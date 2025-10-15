Nasdaq’s Bold Blockchain Play: Tokenized Stokes Future

close
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
Nasdaq’s Bold Blockchain Play: Tokenized Stokes Future

Why Trust Techopedia
Stock market charts blending with glowing blockchain cubes, symbolizing Nasdaq’s plan to bring traditional finance onto the blockchain

For years, the crypto industry has dreamed of legitimacy, while traditional finance (TradFi) has looked on with disdain. Now the tables may be turning. Nasdaq, a pillar of global finance, has asked the SEC for permission to list tokenized shares – digital twins of ordinary stocks recorded on a distributed ledger.

If approved, every stock from Apple (AAPL) to Zoom (ZM) could take two forms: the conventional digital record used today and a blockchain-based “token” representing the same rights and value.

It is an audacious move. Nasdaq processes hundreds of billions in transactions every day. To shift even a fraction of that onto blockchain rails is to test whether decentralized finance (DeFi) is ready for prime time, or whether it’s another case of crypto’s reach exceeding its grasp.

Key Takeaways

  • Nasdaq’s move to list tokenized stocks signals Wall Street is now looking to blockchain as core financial infrastructure.
  • Stock tokenization could merge regulated equity markets with crypto rails, blurring the divide between traditional and decentralized finance.
  • Success hinges on whether blockchain can securely and scalably handle trillions in daily trading volume.
  • The initiative promises faster settlement and global access, but exposes markets to new regulatory, technical, and cybersecurity risks.

A Roll of the Blockchain Dice

Nasdaq’s proposal is straightforward on paper. The exchange wants permission to let investors trade tokenized shares alongside traditional ones, both recognized by regulators and settled through familiar custodians such as the Depository Trust Company. 

Tokenization means representing a conventional asset – stocks, bonds, or funds – as a blockchain token that can be transferred and settled using the same technology that underpins Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

For Nasdaq, the aim is evolutionary, not revolutionary. The filing stresses that existing investor protections and market-surveillance rules would remain intact. 

Yet the symbolism is unmistakable: a century-old institution stepping tentatively onto DeFi’s turf.

The timing is no accident. The SEC’s latest rulemaking agenda hints at allowing crypto assets to be traded on national exchanges, a signal that Washington may finally be ready to integrate digital assets into the mainstream market structure. Meanwhile, investor demand for tokenized assets is swelling. 

The pitch from crypto’s evangelists is simple: by moving real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain, markets can become faster, cheaper, and more transparent.

RWA Tokenization Gathers Steam

Tokenization has become one of the few blockchain buzzwords that both bankers and tech bros can pronounce without irony. The idea has spread from esoteric white papers to trading desks.

  • Robinhood began offering tokenized US equities to its European customers earlier this year. 
  • Kraken, a crypto exchange, followed suit. 
  • Coinbase, ever the lobbyist, has sought assurances from US regulators that it can do the same at home without provoking another enforcement battle.

In the new, more permissive environment under President Donald Trump, the concept has gained fresh momentum. Optimists see it as the early stage of a structural shift. 

Marc Baumann, a digital-markets strategist and the founder & CEO of 51 Group, calls Nasdaq’s filing “the start of a once-in-a-generation overhaul of capital markets.” 

Unlike the synthetic “tokenized stocks” that have circulated in the crypto wilds – mere wrappers that mimic price movements without conferring ownership – Nasdaq’s tokens would be genuine, regulator-approved equities, recognized by issuers and investors alike.

If that vision materializes, Baumann argues, Wall Street’s architecture could be rewritten from the ledger up. “Once stocks settle on blockchain,” he says, “the rest of finance will follow.”

The Liquidity Conundrum

Not everyone is convinced. Liquidity, the lifeblood of markets, remains tokenization’s weakest link. Although blockchains promise fractional ownership and round-the-clock trading, most tokenized assets today are thinly traded. Academic studies have found that on-chain markets are prone to concentration and limited depth.

The global exchange ecosystem is vast and ruthlessly efficient. The Bank for International Settlements estimates that it processes $7.5 trillion in daily forex transactions alone. US equity trades amount to roughly $300 billion, and treasuries nearly three times as much

By contrast, crypto markets turn over a mere $146 billion a day, and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) handle perhaps $5 billion. In TradFi terms, that’s barely a rounding error.

Bringing institutional capital onto DeFi rails, therefore, poses technical and cultural challenges. Professional traders, market makers, and quant funds have spent decades perfecting algorithms for centralized order books, the tightly coupled systems that match bids and offers in microseconds. 

DeFi’s early experiments replaced these with automated market makers (AMMs), mathematical pools of liquidity that enable trading without counterparties. Technically elegant, but they’ve never been tested against the millisecond world of institutional finance.

The result is a bifurcation. While retail traders toy with AMMs, institutional flows stay corralled within centralized exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase, which mimic Wall Street’s order-book model.

DeFi Grows Up

That divide may soon narrow. New generation blockchains like Hyperliquid and Solana’s latest extensions claim to process hundreds of thousands of orders per second with near-instant finality

Ethereum’s layer-two networks are also approaching the latency thresholds that market makers expect. The dream of an on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) is no longer theoretical.

If these technologies deliver, they could allow real-world assets to trade on public ledgers at an institutional scale. AMMs would still have a role, particularly for long-tail tokens and niche assets, but the backbone of high-volume markets could migrate to on-chain CLOBs. 

It would also open the door for the world’s biggest asset managers to interact directly with blockchain markets. A future in which BlackRock or Fidelity settles trades on-chain may sound fanciful, but so once did electronic trading itself.

Nasdaq is careful to cast its plans as incremental. The exchange insists that its tokenization of stock markets can coexist with existing regulatory protections and that investors will barely notice the difference. The first trades, if the SEC gives its blessing, could occur by late 2026.

The Bottom Line

Whether the Nasdaq tokenized stocks experiment proves transformative or just symbolic, it marks a turning point in the relationship between traditional finance and crypto. For years, blockchain startups have claimed they could disintermediate Wall Street; now, Wall Street is ready to test the claim.

The stakes are vast. If tokenization delivers cheaper settlement, fractional ownership, and real-time transparency without breaking liquidity, it could do to capital markets what electronic trading did two decades ago. Or – it could join the long list of financial innovations that promised revolution and delivered new acronyms instead.

For all its potential, it’s unlikely that the Nasdaq will render traditional exchanges obsolete overnight. What it may do is erode the old distinction between digital assets and everything else.

FAQs

Why is Nasdaq pushing to tokenize every listed stock?

The exchange sees tokenization as the next leap in market efficiency, leading to faster settlement, lower costs, and global 24/7 access to equities.

What are the risks and benefits of moving stock exchanges on-chain?

On-chain exchanges promise transparency and instant settlement, but there are risks from hacking and bugs in smart contracts.

Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist

Mark is a tech journalist specializing in AI, FinTech, CleanTech, and Cybersecurity. He graduated with honors from the Ryerson School of Journalism and studied under senior editors from The New York Times, BBC, and The Globe and Mail. His work has appeared in Esports Insider, Energy Central, Autodesk Redshift, and Benzinga.

