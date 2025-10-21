NeoClouds vs. DePIN: The Next Cloud War
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach $4.8 trillion in the next eight years, an explosive growth 13 times the industry’s current estimated valuation at around $371 billion. At the same time, AI’s rising popularity is also estimated to drive a 165% increase in data centers over the next five years.
A key driver is neoclouds, AI-dedicated data centers, created to tackle the scale, speed, and complexity of energy-consuming AI workloads. Traditionally, hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) have dominated this market. However, their infrastructure is starting to face challenges in light of AI’s growing demands.
While neoclouds double down on massive, centralized data infrastructure, the crypto community is highlighting another path that has been around for years, but is struggling to reach past heights: decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs).
Despite their differences, both movements are responding to the same pressure: the urgent need for scalable, high-performance compute. As AI demands intensify, this emerging overlap sets the stage for a new kind of infrastructure war, not just over hardware, but over who owns the future of the cloud itself.
Key Takeaways
- Major data conglomerates such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platforms, also known as hyperscalers, are no longer dominating AI data storage.
- Neoclouds are emerging as a novel approach to AI data storage, purpose-built to deliver high-performance infrastructure for GPU-intensive workloads.
- DePINs are redefining compute access through decentralized GPU networks that turn idle global hardware into on-demand AI capacity.
- The $33 billion Microsoft–Nebius deal signals a shift from competition to collaboration between hyperscalers and neoclouds.
- The next cloud war is no longer about speed or cost; it’s about who controls the foundation of intelligence itself.
Hyperscaler Fatigue
Storing AI data is no longer just expensive. Some have argued that, under the current hyperscaler models, it is also unsustainable.
According to McKinsey & Co., by 2030, data centers equipped to store AI data will require $5.2 trillion globally in order to keep up with AI’s growing demand, compared to $1.5 trillion for centers powering traditional compute.
According to Edward Barrow, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud Capital, a cloud financial management platform, beyond the cost, many companies have started to move away from hyperscalers towards options that offer more flexibility.
Barrow noticed a growing trend:
- But just as importantly, they are seeking guaranteed access to graphics processing units (GPU), something hyperscalers are increasingly failing to provide.
- Engineering teams want predictable, transparent pricing.
Barrow told Techopedia:
“NeoCloud and DePIN models are emerging as credible experiments in that direction. The question isn’t whether they replace AWS; it’s whether they can deliver transparency and stability in a market that’s been opaque for too long.”
Other industry experts argued that hyperscalers are also forgetting to utilize existing hardware or power efficiently.
Greg Osuri, the CEO of Akash Network, a decentralized compute marketplace, explained that most traditional cloud models were designed for a time when “centralization made sense.”
Osuri explained:
“The centralized cloud was revolutionary when it emerged. It abstracted away hardware, made computing elastic, and brought massive efficiency gains. But somewhere along the way, that innovation calcified into a monopoly.”
Today, the top three hyperscalers, AWS, Azure, and GCP, account for over 60% of global cloud infrastructure. Such high levels of centralized power often introduce serious architectural flaws.
Capacity is finite, pricing is opaque, and developers are locked into rigid vendor terms and slow-moving build schedules. When a data center goes down, everything hosted on it crashes with it. A single point of failure could become a systemic risk in AI-era workloads.
AI’s New Cloud Stack: Neoclouds & DePINs
AI’s compute shortage is allowing two key players to enter the race for the future of its data storage. Neoclouds focus solely on providing high-performance infrastructure for AI workloads.
Unlike traditional hyperscalers, which spread their resources across thousands of general-use applications, neoclouds are purpose-built to meet the specific demands of AI – particularly, GPU-heavy tasks like training and inference, Dr. Kai Wawrzinek, the co-founder of ICN, a decentralized cloud infrastructure project, explained.
DePIN storage providers, such as Akash, on the other hand, allow users to lease out available compute space at a fraction of the usual cost in a permissionless and decentralized environment. The demand for such systems is also on the rise as Akash’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $4.2 million, making the project one of the leading protocols in the DePIN crypto space.
Osuri told Techopedia.
“The old model of scaling through mega–data centers no longer works; it’s too costly, too power-hungry, and too centralized. DePIN changes that equation. It’s compute that follows power, not politics; infrastructure that adapts to demand instead of collapsing under it.”
The differences between neoclouds and DePINs might seem minimal, and the two, according to ICN’s Wawrzinek, “largely coexist, serving distinct market segments.”
NeoClouds vs. DePINs: Key Features & Differences
|Category
|NeoClouds
|DePINs
|Core Concept
|Centralized, AI-optimized cloud platforms for GPU-intensive workloads.
|Decentralized networks pooling idle global compute via blockchain.
|Architecture
|Purpose-built data centers for AI training and inference.
|Distributed nodes offering compute and storage peer-to-peer.
|Goal
|Maximize performance, reliability, and scalability for AI.
|Democratize compute, lower costs, and reduce centralization.
|Users
|Enterprises and AI labs needing guaranteed GPU access.
|Developers, startups, and researchers seeking affordable compute.
|Cost
|Premium, predictable contracts with enterprise SLAs.
|Lower, usage-based pricing paid via tokens.
|Performance
|High, stable, and optimized for demanding workloads.
|Variable, improving with network growth.
|Scalability
|Expands through dedicated data centers.
|Scales by tapping idle hardware globally.
|Governance
|Privately managed (e.g., Nebius, CoreWeave).
|Community- or DAO-governed (e.g., Akash).
|Transparency
|Limited
|Open and auditable on-chain.
|Compliance
|Strong enterprise-grade security and standards.
|Still evolving; varies by project.
|Maturity
|Scaling fast with enterprise adoption.
|Early-stage but growing rapidly.
|Strengths
|Performance, reliability, and enterprise trust.
|Cost efficiency, openness, and accessibility.
|Limitations
|Centralized control, high cost, vendor lock-in.
|Variable performance, limited enterprise uptake.
|Outlook
|Expanding via hyperscaler partnerships.
|Complementary in hybrid, decentralized AI models.
|Examples
|Nebius, CoreWeave, Lambda Labs.
|Akash, Render, Filecoin, io.net.
Hybrid Future: Myth or Reality?
Neoclouds offer performance and reliability for demanding enterprise needs, while DePINs present a radically different approach: distributed, cost-effective, and permissionless infrastructure.
Wawrzinek told Techopedia:
“I guess a hybrid future is likely, where neoclouds form the backbone for critical workloads, and DePINs offer burst capacity, redundancy, and democratized access. This could largely expand GPU availability.”
Others disagreed. Cloud Capital’s Barrow called DePINs a “capital market curiosity [rather than] a finance team’s operational choice.” He added that the novelty of DePIN systems is still something many finance teams would consider speculative.
Indeed, even some crypto teams have argued that DePINs are still largely in their early stages of development. While the first DePIN projects emerged nearly a decade before Messari coined the term in late 2022, the industry remains fresh.
Over the past year, the sector has quietly grown over 20%, from about $15 billion to over $18 billion, while predictions estimate it could reach $3.5 trillion by 2028. Despite this, the market is still struggling to reach its 2021 heights.
Rod Squires, the CEO of CloudBolt Software, a hybrid cloud management platform, told Techopedia:
“Decentralized and sovereign clouds are emerging as compelling options for industries with strict data sovereignty or cost constraints… Our clients are starting to integrate these environments into broader hybrid strategies, but the key is governance and visibility. Decentralized models only work when you can still enforce policy, monitor spend, and ensure compliance at scale.”
The AI Infrastructure War Is Just Beginning
The battle over AI infrastructure seems to be moving away from conversations around who offers the cheapest storage or fastest compute towards who controls the foundation of intelligence itself.
CloudBolt Software’s Squires said:
“The biggest shift we’re seeing is AI realism – enthusiasm tempered by cost accountability. Enterprises now realize that building AI capability isn’t just about model accuracy; it’s about cost efficiency, resource governance, and sustainability.”
This realism is starting to reshape the map of global infrastructure investment, with major players also entering the neocloud environment. Last month, Microsoft signed a $33 billion, multi-year agreement with leading neocloud Nebius to secure dedicated GPU capacity from its new data center in New Jersey. This signals a fundamental shift: hyperscales are no longer just competing with neoclouds; they are partnering with them.
And this partnership could be the first leading example of where the intersection between hyperscalers, neoclouds, and DePINs is headed.
ICN’s Wawrzinek said:
“Neocloud partnerships could offer DePIN protocols enterprise demand and supply, validating their tech. Despite challenges, these advantages would foster innovation, merging centralized and decentralized AI infrastructure. I’d like to see that.”
Visibility is also becoming a foundation of cloud strategy. As AWS tightens commitment rules into 2026, CFOs will be “forced to” directly own their cloud exposure, Cloud Capital’s Barrow added. This could make DePIN or even hybrid models more appealing.
Akash’s Osuri said.
“Democratization isn’t just a talking point for us; it’s built into how Akash works. Traditional clouds make it almost impossible for developers in emerging markets to compete… On Akash, anyone with an internet connection can deploy workloads using a wallet and token payments; no corporate account or preapproval required. That’s already opening the door for students, startups, and researchers who’ve historically been priced out of access to high-end GPUs.”
The Bottom Line
The next cloud war might not crown a single winner. Hyperscalers continue to command scale, neoclouds deliver AI-optimized performance, and DePINs unlock idle global capacity.
The Microsoft–Nebius deal marks a turning point, showing that competition is giving way to collaboration with the future of compute moving into interoperable, transparent, and sovereign systems. As AI’s infrastructure expands, the real question is not who offers the fastest GPUs, but who controls the means of intelligence, and who gets access to it.
FAQs
What are neoclouds, and why are they important for AI?
Neoclouds are AI-focused cloud platforms designed for GPU-heavy tasks. Unlike general-purpose providers like AWS or Azure, they prioritize performance, speed, and cost transparency. This makes it easier for businesses to scale AI operations and meet increasing compute demands efficiently.
What is DePIN, and how does it differ from traditional cloud models?
Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) use blockchain technology to link independent providers offering compute, storage, or bandwidth. Unlike centralized clouds, DePINs tap into idle hardware worldwide, creating a distributed network. This approach lowers costs, boosts reliability, and eliminates single points of failure, essentially transforming unused resources into a decentralized utility for AI and web services.
How do neoclouds and DePIN tackle AI’s GPU shortage differently?
Neoclouds secure dedicated GPU clusters through centralized, enterprise-grade infrastructure optimized for performance and uptime. DePINs, by contrast, form decentralized GPU networks that aggregate unused compute from independent operators. While neoclouds serve large-scale AI workloads with guaranteed reliability, DePINs make GPUs more accessible and affordable, extending compute access to developers, startups, and emerging markets priced out of traditional cloud systems.
