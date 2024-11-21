2025 Kia EV6 Gets Longer Range and a Tesla Charging Port

Kia’s latest electric crossover SUV is the 2025 EV6, with significant upgrades over the 2024 model including better battery options and a Tesla-compatible NACS port.
A 63kW battery is the default, but buyers can also upgrade to an 84kW battery with an estimated 319 miles of range on Light Long Range, Wind, and GT-Line trims that use a rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration. That range is superior to a few trims of Tesla vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y, though real-world performance will depend on factors like the outside temperature.
All non-GT trims of the EV6 will come with a Tesla-friendly NACS port. That’s significant when Tesla’s Supercharger network remains one of the most widespread charging options in North America, outpacing CCS and CHAdeMo. Without NACS built in, the only way to connect to a Supercharger is with an adapter.
Other changes include new interior and exterior designs, a stronger frame, added sound absorption material, and better steering response thanks to a belt-type steering column. That interior includes a curved 12.3-inch infotainment display backed by a faster processor and access to Kia’s Connect Store for apps.
Kia further promises enhanced driver-assist features, particularly when it comes to parking and highway driving. The car also comes with Digital Key 2.0 to unlock and start the car using phones, wearables, and smart cards. The tech works with both NFC and ultra-wideband (UWB), so depending on your device, an EV6 could unlock just by approaching it — but you’ll need a Kia Connect subscription for Digital Key to work at all.
The Korean company isn’t saying anything about pricing yet, which is likely due to the EV6’s launch window. Availability is slated for the “first half” of 2025.