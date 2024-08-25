24-Hour Posts Come to Threads: App Tests Temporary Content Feature

Key Takeaways

  • Threads is testing 24-hour disappearing posts for casual sharing.
  • Posts feature a countdown and deletion banner.
  • Threads hasn't commented on the trial; details on region-specific availability and access are undisclosed.

Threads is testing a feature that lets posts disappear within 24 hours for a limited group of users.

Threads hasn’t officially commented on the trial, but a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature is intended to provide a more casual sharing option on the app. Details about whether the trial is region-specific or how users can access it have not been disclosed.

On August 22, Threads tech researcher Alessandro Paluzzi showcased an ephemeral post feature. Users can see a countdown until the post is deleted by tapping the reply button. A banner at the top of the post indicates that both the post and the thread with all replies vanish once the timer runs out. While the banner doesn’t mention quoted replies, it seems they follow the same timer and will also disappear when the original post does.

Screenshot of new Threads feature | Source: TechCrunch

What We Previously Knew About Disappearing Posts?

Paluzzi first revealed this feature on June 25 with his disappearing post.

Post by @alex193a
View on Threads

 

On August 13, technologist Chris Messina reported that Threads was testing ephemeral posts as an internal prototype, finding evidence of the feature in the iOS app’s code.

Post by @chris
View on Threads

 

Messina pointed out that these disappearing posts would not be shared with the fediverse because Threads could not remove posts from other ActivityPub-based servers. Threads began allowing users to share posts with the fediverse in June.

Ephemeral posts are advantageous for users who regularly delete content or share temporary updates, as they provide a way to post without a long-term commitment. This feature is particularly suited for those concerned about the permanence of their social media presence or for sharing content that doesn’t fit their brand or is only relevant for a short time.

The feature could attract users from Elon Musk’s X, which removed ephemeral content after discontinuing its Fleets feature. Fleets, similar to Instagram Stories, was introduced by Twitter in 2020 but was phased out in 2021 due to low engagement. If Threads expands this feature, it could distinguish itself from other social networks like X, Mastodon, and Bluesky by offering a unique option for disappearing content.

