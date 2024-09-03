2XKO: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price, & Features

Formerly titled ‘Project L’, 2XKO found a new name in 2024 and perhaps a renewed sense of purpose. The prospect of a 2v2 fighting game with characters from a MOBA (the 2XKO roster has heroes from League of Legends) may feel unusual, but it’s undoubtedly moving forward.
As more updates emerge from Riot Games, we’ve sought to collect the available information to examine everything you need to know about the title. We’ll start with the expected 2XKO release date and then examine the key details you need to be aware of.
2XKO Expected Release Date
Coming sometime in 2025
Riot Games hasn’t provided an official release date for what used to be called ‘Project L’. That leaves us to look at a 2XKO expected release date or release date window. Thanks to a news-style ticker tape on the official 2XKO site, we do know the release is planned for 2025.
When in 2025 is hard to estimate with an unknown speed of development. However, recent months have seen a flurry of videos and the first ‘Alpha Lab’ 2XKO playtest. That kicked off in August 2024 and suggests that the title is getting to a solid playable state.
With 2025 in mind, some industry watchers have suggested a summer 2025 launch, but ‘influencer and writer’ Daniel Richtman has suggested that Riot was targeting early 2025 – potentially January. That specific rumor comes from a June 12 update on his Patreon.
2XKO Pre-orders
There’s no need to pre-order 2XKO, as the game is free
There’s no need to consider 2XKO pre-orders and any bonuses that would come with purchasing a premium title ahead of time. 2XKO is due to be free-to-play upon launch, meaning it will be released at the same time for everyone for no cost. However, if you do want to test the title out early, you can sign up for the 2XKO Alpha Lab.
The first of these arrived in August 2024 and is the only current way to get 2XKO codes (not for the finished game). if you want to be invited to a 2XKO playtest ahead of launch register on the 2XKO website.
2XKO Price
2XKO will be free-to-play
Riot Games has set the 2XKO game at… nothing, zero, because it’s free-to-play. That means it’s one less title you have to worry about setting money aside for. It’s excellent news if you’re not sure whether a fighter based on LoL (League of Legends) is for you. Even better if you’re 100% sure it is!
2XKO Platforms
Confirmed for current generation consoles and PC
Among the confirmed 2XKO details we do have are the platforms it will be available on. These will be PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Tom Cannon, 2XKO’s executive producer, revealed this in a ‘2024 Year In Preview’ video.
Additionally, just like the 2025 release information, the 2XKO platforms are detailed on the ticker tape moving across Riot Games’ bespoke site. We should note there’s no mention of Xbox One or PlayStation 4 here. That may be disappointing to some, given the title is free-to-play, but it does mean that Riot Games is looking to leverage the latest console hardware and that older ones were eliminated on that basis.
2XKO Trailers
Various trailers show off gameplay and characters
In any search for 2XKO trailers, it’s hard not to notice the official 2XKO YouTube account has an official name change and announcement trailer, which arrived on February 22, 2024. The less-than-minute trailer serves as a reintroduction of Project L, as the champion Yasuo slashes its name before transitioning to some 2XKO gameplay.
In this announcement trailer, we get a brief, furious, and electric look at the attacks of six existing heroes from what’s rumored to be a 16-strong 2XKO roster. Games appear to be in a 1v1, 2v1 (or 1v2) and 2v2 formats. The heroes featured are:
- Ahri
- Darius
- Ekko
- Illaoi
- Yasuo
Beyond the name-change trailer, we have two official trailers at the time of writing. Interestingly, both of these are for characters: Illaoi and Braum.
The trailer for Illaoi was released on April 23, 20204, and shows the Kraken Priestess’ heavy-hitting attacks, as game designer Caroline Montano gives an overview. Always moving forward, Illaoi carries a golden totem and summons tentacles to fight alongside her. Described as a juggernaut, 2XKO gameplay featuring the character certainly backs this up. Big hits and damage: check. Tentacles to control players: check.
A physical summoner, Montano makes clear that Illaoi is not a ‘puppet’ character, only attacking through tentacles. Her risk vs reward attack types mean she can lose tentacles too. But her size, strength, and momentum are backed by an ‘S1 Super’ attack called crashing waves, and an ‘S2 Super’ called Wrath of Nagakabouros summons giant tentacles and can turn existing tentacles giant. Her ultimate ‘Test of Spirit’ is shown in this trailer, bringing enemies face to face with Nagakabouros.
Braum is the second champion with an official trailer of the current six-strong 2XKO roster. The trailer was released on July 9, 2024, but it is a ‘reveal’ trailer that is just a minute and a half long (compared to the six minutes of Illaoi’s). Braum’s massive shield, defensive prowess, and… support of the furry poros are on display in this trailer.
Latest 2XKO News
Now called 2XKO, the game that started life as ‘Project L’ back in 2019 is targeting a 2025 release across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The free-to-play 2v2 fighter has kicked off its Alpha Lab playtest phase, suggesting that it is moving towards a state of nearly-there-readiness, with the opportunity for Riot Games to still iron out any kinks.
The official output of information on the upcoming title has increased too. The 2XKO news page has been getting regular updates and information posted, and a shift towards how-to-play articles, playtests, and unveiling the 2XKO roster’s heroes suggests some good momentum.
2XKO System Requirements
Although there are no official 2XKO system requirements available (there’s no Steam page just yet, either), we do have the minimum requirements for contributing to the Alpha Lab Playtest phase. This offers us a glimpse of what the system requirements may be for the final release, but undoubtedly these are subject to change.
A 2XKO Riot Games support post by a user named ‘Laserface’ suggests the minimum requirements for the Alpha Lab test are:
|Component
|Alleged Minimum Settings
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-4790
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|OS
|Windows 10
What is 2XKO?
A fighting game from the developers of League of Legends
2XKO is a yet-to-be-released free-to-play 2v2 tag-fighting game being developed by Riot Games. Initially announced in 2019 as ‘Project L’, the title borrows the world, lore, and champions from the League of Legends universe.
Due to be released in 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, 2XKO appears to be a fast-paced and strategic fighting game with classic jump, block, and attack moves, but also S1 and S2 super moves and ‘Ultimates’. The game will also utilize ‘assists,’ allowing players to work with teammates to take down enemies.