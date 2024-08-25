OpenAI Hires Ex-Meta Executive Irina Kofman to Lead Strategic Initiatives

OpenAI has recently brought on former Meta Platforms executive Irina Kofman to oversee strategic initiatives. This move is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to strengthen its team.
At OpenAI, Kofman will concentrate on preparedness and safety, as Bloomberg reported. Kofman will be reporting directly to OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati. She spent five years at Meta, where she was a senior director of product management for generative AI, leading efforts in operations, marketing, and special programs like the AI Residency and Deepfake Detection Challenge. Before her time at Meta, Kofman was instrumental in launching TensorFlow at Google AI and played a key role in establishing AI for Social Good teams and ML Fairness. Meta has not commented on Kofman’s departure.
As AI startups like OpenAI scale up, they are increasingly recruiting experienced business leaders from big tech firms. OpenAI’s latest additions to the team are former Twitter and Instagram executive Kevin Weil, who has been appointed Chief Product Officer, and former Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer.
Despite these additions to its leadership team, OpenAI has seen some notable departures, including researcher Jan Leike and co-founder John Schulman, who both joined Anthropic. Its competitor has also attracted top talent, hiring former Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger as chief product officer.