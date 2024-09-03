Apple A18 Pro: Everything We Know About iPhone’s Upcoming Chipset

As Apple fans anticipate the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, early leaks have emerged on the A18 Pro, the chipset that will power the higher versions of the series.
The Apple A18 Pro chip is expected to break the 4 GHz clock speed barrier for the first time. While details on the chip are still speculative, there are strong rumors that it will feature independent dies and have a reduced cache size to save space.
The chip’s CPU and GPU are tipped to have improved cores and a Neural Engine that will be faster and more power efficient when compared to the A17 Pro chipset.
Here is everything we know about the A18 Pro chip including its rumored specs, performance scores, and how it will compare to the predecessor.
What is A18 Pro?
Apple’s Next-gen 3-nanometer Process Technology Chipset with 6-core GPU
The Apple A18 Pro is a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU chipset expected to power the higher variants of the upcoming iPhone 16 series, making its debut on September 9, 2024.
Built using TSMC’s 3nm N3P process, it features a heterogeneous CPU core configuration of two high-performance cores and four balanced cores that can boost up to 4.05 GHz clock speed.
This puts it well ahead of the A17 Pro’s boost clock of 3.78 GHz and on par with the upcoming Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
Apple A18 Pro: What We Know So Far
CPU Build, Neural Engine Performance, And GPU Capability
The Apple A18 Pro chip will feature a 6-core main CPU with a 2+4 configuration and a 6-core graphics processing system. A new leak claims that the A18 Pro chip area will be conserved by shrinking the cache size. Some reports suggest the A18 Pro’s 6-core GPU will likely deliver up to 40% increase in graphics processing speed, and the upgrade will make the GPU the most powerful ever in an Apple smartphone.
The increase in A18 Pro GPU power will also bring improvement in performance for gaming, computational photography, and other areas that need powerful graphics in the associated Apple smartphones
An earlier Geekbench test showed that the A18 Pro single-core scored 3,500 compared to the 2,908 scored by the A17 Pro. The multi-core performance was 8,200, while that of the A17 Pro was 7,193. While the scores might not represent the final performance, we still expect it to outperform its predecessor when launched.
Apple is also purportedly keeping the Neural Engine of the A18 Pro chip at 16 core and will push for a big performance boost to power more advanced artificial intelligence features entirely on-device.
With this performance leap, the A18 Pro Neural Engine is speculated to have the capability to perform up to 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS). For comparison, the A17 Pro’s Neural Engine was touted to perform about 35 TOPs.
A18 Pro Energy Efficiency
Power Consumption and Battery Life Implications
The A18 Pro might be a game-changer for battery life. Rumored to be crafted on TSMC’s more costly, lower-yield N3P process, the A18 Pro chip will be 5% faster and can consume 10% less energy than the N3E process expected in the standard variant.
According to a spec revelation on Weibo spotted by an X user, the A18 Pro reached a maximum CPU frequency of 4.45GHz in a laboratory test. However, this frequency was deemed impractical for mass production due to concerns about power consumption. Apple later opted for a frequency of 4.05GHz, which consumes around 7W, compared to the 9W+ required at 4.45GHz.
Which Apple Products Will Feature the A18 Pro?
Apple A18 Pro is tipped to power the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones. Apple usually reserves its pricier A-series chip for the higher-end iPhone models, and this year’s A18 Pro will open the door to Apple Intelligence features in the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.
How A18 Pro Could Compare with A17 Pro
|Specs
|Apple A17 Pro
|Apple A18 Pro
|Maximum CPU clock rate
|3.78 GHz
|4.05 GHz
|Technology node
|3 nm (TSMC N3)
|3 nm (TSMC N3P)
|RAM
|8 GB LPDDR5 running 3200 MHz
|Likely 8GB LPDDR5T running at 4800 MHz
|NPU power
|16-core Neural Engine capable of 35 TOPS
|16-core Neural Engine touted to be capable of up to 50 TOPS
|Number of transistors
|19 billion transistors
|Expected to be more than 20 billion
|Apple products associated with the chipsets
|iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Expected to power iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
|Debut date
|September 12, 2023
|Expected on September 9, 2024
How Will A18 Pro Position Apple in the Mobile Chip Industry?
The A18 Pro chip strikes a balance between single-core power efficiency and performance. The chipset’s performance in some recent benchmark tests presents a glimpse of reliability which will further solidify its place in the mobile chip industry.
For instance, the A18 Pro outshines its close competitor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, in a single-core benchmark, scoring 3,500 points compared to Snapdragon’s 2,845 points.
The new chip’s good standing is further demonstrated by its comparison with other Apple processors. Again, the single-core test surpasses Apple’s M3 chip used in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which scored 3,230 points in the same benchmark.
This competitive analysis highlights Apple’s progress in chip technology and signals the iPhone maker’s readiness to challenge its competitors in both the smartphone market and the broader mobile chip industry.
The Bottom Line
The Apple A18 Pro chip will undoubtedly make big improvements to the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.
The chip’s enhanced cores and upgraded Neural Engine mean the new iPhones can more effectively handle AI and machine learning tasks.
Also, due to an extra GPU core in the A18 Pro, the chip is expected to be faster than its predecessor and shine brighter in areas like gaming and computational photography.