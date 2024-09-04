Acer’s New Copilot+ PCs Run on Both Intel and Qualcomm

Acer’s latest Swift AI laptops feature powerful AI processors and innovative features designed for productivity. They will be available in September 2024.
Acer has expanded its Copilot+ PC lineup by launching the Swift Go 14 AI and Swift 14 AI laptops, powered by advanced AI processors from Snapdragon and AMD.
These new models promise enhanced performance, longer battery life, and innovative AI features to boost productivity and user experience.
Acer Swift Go 14 AI: Lightweight and Powerful
Acer’s Swift Go 14 AI, part of the Copilot+ PC series, is equipped with a Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor, delivering efficient performance and long battery life.
Crafted to move at the speed of thought! The new Swift Go 14 AI is supercharged with performance and a 28-hour battery life, promising relentless performance for work and play. All thanks to the @snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor! #NextAtAcer #IFA2024 #BreakingAIBarriers pic.twitter.com/FXhgQoO1EL
— Acer (@Acer) September 4, 2024
The laptop features up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, a 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 28 hours of video playback. Designed for on-the-go productivity, it also offers a vibrant 14.5-inch WQXGA display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and enhanced audio and visual capabilities, making it ideal for work and entertainment. Connectivity is robust with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth™ 5.4, and multiple USB ports.
Acer Swift 14 AI: High-Performance with AMD Ryzen Processors
The Swift 14 AI model is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, featuring up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and the latest AMD XDNA™ 2 architecture.
💼 Meet the new Swift 14 AI, designed intelligently for peak performance:
✅ @AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 Processor
✅ Up to 50 TOPS AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU
✅ Stunning 14” 3K OLED display with touchscreen option#NextAtAcer #IFA2024 #BreakingAIBarriers #Swift14AI pic.twitter.com/7zYMC2X2hi
— Acer (@Acer) September 4, 2024
This laptop is tailored for heavy multitasking and intensive workloads. It provides up to 27 hours of video playback and enhanced AI capabilities. The Swift 14 AI boasts an ultra-rich 14-inch OLED WQXGA display, Eyesafe 2.0 certification, and powerful audiovisual features.
The laptop is lightweight and highly portable and includes advanced AI tools such as Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 for superior online communication.
Acer Swift 14 and Swift 16 AI: Intel Core Ultra Processor Models
Acer also introduced the Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI models featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.
Redefine what's possible with the Swift 14/16 AI
✅ @Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) with Intel AI Boost
✅ Up to 16:10 16” 3K OLED Display, 3K touch with edge-to-edge glass
✅ Up to 29 hours of video playback#NextAtAcer #IFA2024 #BreakingAIBarriers pic.twitter.com/3GrFMyzrSo
— Acer (@Acer) September 4, 2024
These models are designed to handle demanding AI workloads with built-in Intel Arc graphics and neural processing units (NPU), offering best-in-class AI performance. Both models provide robust security features, including biometric login and proximity sensors for enhanced data protection. The laptops come with OLED displays and are geared toward sustainable design, utilizing recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging.
AI-Enhanced User Experience and Security
All new Acer laptops in the Swift AI lineup are equipped with Acer’s AI-enhanced applications, such as AcerSense and Copilot. These applications provide users with tools for seamless productivity and efficient task management. The devices also include advanced security features, like biometric authentication and proximity sensors, ensuring data privacy and user convenience.
Pricing and Availability
- Swift Go 14 AI will be available in North America at USD 999.99
- Swift 14 AI starts at USD 1,199.99.
- Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI start at USD 1,199.99 and USD 1,299, respectively.
All models are expected to launch across various markets between September 2024 and Q1 2025.
Acer’s latest AI-powered laptops represent a significant step in the evolution of personal computing, bringing advanced AI capabilities and robust performance to a broader audience.