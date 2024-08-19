Age of Empires Mobile launches on Android and iOS in October

Key Takeaways

  • Age of Empires is launching on Android and iOS on October 17th.
  • The game will feature playable hero characters based on famous historical figures.
  • Pre-registration is open now on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Age of Empires Mobile announced its October 17th launch on its official X account, sharing a cinematic trailer for the new mobile game.

The real-time strategy (RTS) game, developed by TiMi Studio Group in collaboration with World’s Edge, lets players build an empire from scratch. It features detailed battlefields, weapons, and historical figures and sites.

Players can choose from Byzantine, Roman, Chinese, and French civilizations, making key strategic decisions and forming alliances to build their empire from a tiny outpost into a dominant civilization.

The mobile spinoff will feature playable hero characters from history, like the Queen of Sheba and Alexander the Great, each with their talents and skills to give players the upper hand in battle.

Age of Empires Mobile Gets Special Hero Character

Fans can pre-register on the App Store and Google Play Store ahead of the game’s October 17th launch for several special benefits, including hero character Cleopatra VII, speed-up tokens, and extra world-building materials.

The first Age of Empires game was launched on Windows in 1997. The series has become one of the most popular RTS games in the world. There are now nine games in the series, with the last game, Age of Empires 4, launching in 2021.

This new version of the strategy classic brings the multiple single-player modes and core game elements of the original games to a mobile-friendly format.

