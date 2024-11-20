AI Cryptocurrencies Await Nvidia’s Q3 Report: Who Leads the Market?

AI giant Nvidia will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 20.
Let’s examine the recent trends in the AI token market and identify where traders are focusing their attention.
AI Tokens: Recent Market Trends
While many AI tokens have seen slight declines over the past 24 hours, their performance over the last 30 days paints a different picture, according to CoinGecko.
For example, Render (RENDER) has stood out with a 50% increase over the past month.
Akash Network (AKT) and AIOZ Network (AIOZ) have also shown impressive growth, rising 64.9% and 75%, respectively, in the last seven days.
On the other hand, Bittensor (TAO), ranked 4th by market cap among AI tokens, experienced a 13% loss over the same period.
VIRTUAL, SOUL, and LUNA Lead AI Token Growth
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) has emerged as a standout among AI-focused cryptocurrencies. Ranked 11th by market cap in this category, it boasts a valuation of $591.6 million.
Over the past 30 days, VIRTUAL has surged by 295.2%, making it the fastest-growing AI token during this period. In just the past week, it recorded a 57.5% increase.
Earlier, we highlighted the Luna by Virtual (LUNA) token, which experienced a dramatic 300% surge on October 26.
Over the past month, LUNA climbed 201%, earning its place among the top five AI token performers. On the same day, VIRTUAL and LUNA saw additional gains of 25.1% and 16.6%, respectively.
Another standout is Phantasma (SOUL), which sits between VIRTUAL and LUNA in performance rankings. With a 203.66% increase over the last month, SOUL secured second place in price growth among AI tokens.
RENDER Attracts Market Attention
While smaller projects like VIRTUAL and SOUL have posted the most substantial gains, larger market-cap tokens such as NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Internet Computer (ICP), and Bittensor have been relatively quiet.
An exception is Render, which has gained traction in the past two weeks, with nearly 70% growth during this period, according to CoinGecko.
The Nvidia of Crypto is about to enter double digits territory real soon.
Sooner if NVIDIA earning report is great.$RENDER https://t.co/yAOYIKBxDN pic.twitter.com/q4ds0EVUMf
— Crypto Gorilla (@Crypt0_gorilla) November 20, 2024
As Nvidia prepares to release its Q3 earnings, some traders are optimistic that strong financial results could further boost the price of RENDER and other AI-related tokens.