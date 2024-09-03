AI Lobbying Firm Revealed To Be Run by Convicted Felons

A new AI lobbying firm, LobbyMatic, has been discovered to be covertly operated by convicted felons Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are using fake identities.
This disturbing discovery, unveiled in a POLITICO exclusive yesterday, highlights serious ethical concerns in the rapidly growing AI lobbying industry and sparks alarm about the potential for deceit and manipulation.
Wohl and Burkman’s Deceptive Tactics
Founded in 2023, LobbyMatic was presented as a cutting-edge service for integrating AI into lobbying efforts.
However, behind the scenes, the Washington, D.C.-based company is run by Jacob Wohl, who operates under the alias “Jay Klein,” and Jack Burkman, who uses the name “Bill Sanders.”
Both men have a notorious history, including a 2022 conviction for telecom fraud linked to a voter suppression robocall campaign.
Despite their criminal backgrounds, they managed to secure high-profile clients, including Toyota, Boundary Stone Partners, and Lantheus.
However, their true identities were eventually uncovered by former employees who grew suspicious of their leadership’s evasive behavior. The employees noticed a reluctance to obtain necessary business licenses and inconsistencies in communication.
Through online image searches and firsthand experiences, they confirmed Wohl and Burkman’s identities, leading to their resignation and subsequent exposure to POLITICO.
The exposure of LobbyMatic’s founders has cast a shadow over the rapidly growing AI lobbying sector, where transparency and trust are paramount.
The firm’s short-lived success, despite being led by known fraudsters, underscores the vulnerabilities within the industry.
Growing Trend of AI Lobbying Activities and Big-Tech Advocacy for “open-source” AI models.
The case of LobbyMatic reflects broader trends in the AI lobbying industry, where the number of organizations lobbying on AI issues has surged, reaching new heights in 2024.
According to data from OpenSecrets, the industry saw a 7,567% increase in lobbying activity from 2016 to 2023, which is now being placed under scrutiny for its vulnerability to exploitation by unethical actors.
Similarly, the rapid rise in AI-related lobbying, with 460 organizations participating in 2023 alone, underscores the need for stricter regulations and transparency.
Lobbying, traditionally defined as any attempt to influence government decisions, has seen AI technologies being increasingly utilized for data analysis, predictive analytics, and policy tracking.
Moreover, major tech companies like IBM, Meta, and Nvidia have mobilized to lobby against strict safety regulations for AI in recent years, arguing that such rules could stifle innovation and give China an advantage.