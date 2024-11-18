AI Model Detects Diseases More Quickly and Accurately Than Humans

Key Takeaways

  • A new AI model can detect disease signs in both animals and humans more quickly and accurately.
  • This AI technology could greatly speed up research into disease-related conditions.
  • It holds promise for improving medical diagnoses, such as rapidly identifying cancer from biopsy images.

A research study revealed that a deep learning AI model developed by Washington State University (WSU) can identify disease signs in animal and human tissue images faster and more accurately than humans.

This development promises to revolutionize diagnosing diseases, potentially speeding up medical responses.

AI Model Was Trained With Past Images From Epigenetic Research Studies

According to the study, the deep learning AI model can detect cancer from biopsy images in minutes, which typically takes pathologists longer to complete.

To develop this model, researchers drew upon years of epigenetic studies, which analyze changes in gene activity that do not alter DNA sequences but may influence disease development.

Computer scientists Colin Greeley and Lawrence Holder trained the AI using images of molecular-level disease markers in tissues, including kidney, ovarian, and prostate samples from rodents.

To enhance the AI’s capabilities, the researchers supplemented this with additional data from breast cancer and lymph node images. One key feature of the system was its backpropagation capability, which allows it to learn from its mistakes over time. This enhanced its improvement in speed and accuracy in comparison to traditional human analysis, reducing processing time from one year to a few weeks.

This innovative model highlights the ever-expanding role of AI in revolutionizing healthcare.

Earlier this month, another study showcased a health tool called AIRE, which uses AI to analyze electrocardiograms (ECGs) and assess heart disease risk with remarkable precision. Similarly, in August, the CaRi-Heart platform from the UK-based Caristo Diagnostics debuted, leveraging AI to detect coronary inflammation and plaque from routine CT scans.

