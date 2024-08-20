AirTag 2: Expected Release Date, Specs, Rumors & Price

Three years have passed since Apple first introduced the world to AirTags, and Apple’s “Find My…” technology was a big hit. What will Apple bring with the next-generation AirTag 2?
The original discreet tech accessory offered a quick and easy way to track items from their iPhones. Apple users attached AirTags to everything from luggage to pets and even their children.
Three years of tech advancements have opened many doors to making AirTags smaller, more powerful, and with better tracking — and Apple likely has some software advancements up its sleeves. So, what can you expect from new AirTags?
What is AirTag 2?
The first generation of AirTags is Amazon’s number one electronics item. Considering that Apple does not allow third-party trackers to be compatible with its Find My network, the tech giant has also cornered the market for iPhone users.
However, rising user expectations and new competition mean that Apple needs to release an improved second generation that will fix some of the biggest gripes.
For example, the current AirTag battery only lasts about a year, and users then need to pick up a CR2032 3-volt coin battery to keep the tracker active.
AirTag 2 Release Date
Expected: Mid-2025
The Apple AirTag 2 release date is expected to be mid-2025, based on two reputable sources.
Mark Gurman’s PowerOn newsletter revealed that Apple is preparing a new version, currently code-named B589. AirTag 2 is rumored to go into mass production later this year and will be released around the middle of 2025, exactly four years after the first generation of AirTags went on sale.
Successful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also expects a mid-2025 launch.
預測更新：
1. AirTag 2可能將在4Q24量產。
2. 我相信空間運算是Apple想建立的新生態，欲以Vision Pro為核心整合其他裝置，包括AirTag 2。
==
Prediction update:
1. AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24.
2. I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants… https://t.co/GXkDIYLz84
— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 2, 2023
Expected AirTag 2 Spec & Features
New Ultra-Wideband Chip
The AirTag 2 is expected to feature an updated ultra-wideband chip, the same one found in iPhones and Apple watches.
While the current AirTags only work over a distance of around 10 meters, the second generation of Apple’s UWB chip works over much longer distances of up to 60 meters. This would allow Apple’s new feature, precision finding, to work on the AirTag 2.
Updated Bluetooth
Updated Bluetooth is another safe prediction to a recent version to ensure a stronger connection with the AirTag 2. Bluetooth 5.4 has been out since 2023, which helps low-power devices operate for longer.
Louder Speaker
Consider this more of a request than a known improvement, but most AirTag users will appreciate a louder speaker to help them find their device more easily.
Enhanced Safety and Security Features
Unfortunately, AirTags’ success was initially overshadowed by those who used them for nefarious purposes. The tiny trackable disks became the weapon of choice for stalkers and abusers who attached them to unsuspecting victims, causing a 317% increase in GPS tracker cases.
Thankfully, Apple teamed up with Google to deliver support for unwanted tracking alerts in iOS and Android to protect users.
We expect that AirTag 2 will build on these new safety features to prevent the next generation from being misused.
New AirTag Colors & Sizes?
One of the biggest frustrations with AirTags is the need for accessories to find the best way to attach your trackers.
Many users ask for different shapes and sizes, like a wallet-friendly credit card-sized version of the AirTag or a keyring hole to make their lives easier.
Others wish for a range of different colors. However, we need to find out whether Apple has heard the calls to solve these admittedly first-world problems.
|Feature
|AirTag
|AirTag 2 (Rumored)
|Chip
|Ultra-Wideband Chip 1
|Ultra-Wideband Chip 2
|Range
|10 meters indoors and about 30 meters outdoors
|Increased range to a maximum distance of 50-60 meters
|Size
|31.9mm diameter
|Possibly smaller. Rumours of a cheaper wallet-sized version
|Battery
|User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery
|Slight improvement, but unlikely to be rechargeable
|Improvements
|N/A
|Louder speaker, improved location tracking, and enhanced safety features.
AirTag 2 Price
Expected Price: $29
The first generation of Apple AirTag’s price is $29, and we expect AirTag 2 to be similarly priced when released in 2025.
Should I wait for AirTag 2?
Cheaper AirTag vs. Next Generation AirTag 2
AirTags are relatively simple products that don’t need any significant upgrades. They function perfectly for the most part. With rumors of a large inventory of older AirTags still needing to be sold, we suspect we will see many special offers for AirTags under $10 during the holiday season.
Rather than waiting a year for Apple AirTag 2 to appear with minor improvements, it might be worth looking for bargain prices for the original AirTags.
The Bottom Line
The AirTag 2 will likely consist of a few incremental updates, such as a better battery, louder speaker, the latest UWB chip, enhanced safety features, and improved location tracking.
Although it’s nothing to get too excited about, these should provide enough improvements to keep AirTag at the top of Amazon’s electronic sales list for the foreseeable future.