Alien: Rogue Incursion: Release Date, Platforms, Features, and More

In space, no one can hear you scream — but in VR, in your living room, everyone will hear you scream when you boot up Alien: Rogue Incursion.
This will be the first current-gen exclusive VR game set in the Alien universe, taking full advantage of Unreal Engine and coming soon to the PSVR 2 and other virtual reality platforms.
Note that the title is Alien, not Aliens. That small distinction is important since the former calls back to the original film’s horror roots as opposed to the sequel’s more action-heavy take. Of course, one look at Rogue Incursion would tell you it’s not for the faint of heart.
If you loved Alien: Isolation and think you can handle an even more immersive horror experience with the iconic Xenomorph, Techopedia has the lowdown on everything you need to know.
What is Alien: Rogue Incursion?
Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new entry in the wider Alien universe and the first game made for VR platforms. It will be a completely original story that takes place between the events of Alien and Aliens on a planet called Purdan.
This will be a completely single-player horror experience where you will be exploring a facility while being stalked by multiple Xenomorphs. They are said to spawn and path dynamically depending on the player’s actions to keep scares unpredictable and fresh. Again, players of Alien: Isolation will know just how unnerving this is.
You will have access to weapons, such as the iconic pulse rifle, but resources are scarce, so blasting each and every alien isn’t viable. The game will encourage creative thinking and ways to use the environment to survive.
When is Rogue Incursion Coming Out?
Expected Release: Q3 2024
There is no specific Alien: Rogue Incursion release date yet, only that the game is aiming to be out this holiday season. That could be anywhere from October through December.
What Consoles/Platforms Will Alien: Rogue Incursion be Available for?
Developer Survios has fully committed to Alien: Rogue Incursion being a VR experience so you will need one of the latest headsets to play it.
The game is currently announced for Meta Quest 3, PSVR 2, and PC VR via Steam. If you don’t have a current-generation headset, you won’t be able to experience the pleasure of a Facehugger leaping directly at your face.
Can You Play Rogue Incursion Without VR?
No, Alien: Rogue Incursion requires a VR headset. There is no mode or option to play the game without a compatible headset such as the PSVR 2 and Meta Quest 3.
Since the game was designed specifically for VR, it is highly unlikely but not impossible that it will ever get a non-VR version.
Rogue Incursion Trailers
The announcement trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion kept things short and sweet. It revealed the name and planet in the same style as the films before announcing the release window as the creepy motion tracker ping sounded off in the background.
The first look trailer is just as short, but finally gives us some gameplay to look at. You can see the playing creeping through a dark and misty facility with a pulse rifle and motion tracker, as well as both Facehuggers and Xenomorphs stalking about.
Why Fans Are Excited for Alien: Rogue Incursion
The Alien films lost their luster after Aliens for most fans (although we will still defend Alien 3), but the games have kept the flame of excitement alive. Aside from the gaming disaster that was Colonial Marines, most games set in this universe have been at least good — if not excellent — and VR gives the opportunity to ramp up the scares.
Since the technology and design of the ships, retro-futuristic tech, and weapons of Alien are so iconic, fans have been desperate to play a game that lets them fully immerse themselves in it.
Some have gone as far as modding the amazing Alien: Isolation with a VR mode just to get a taste of it.
If Alien: Rogue Incursion can satisfy the dream (or nightmare) of living in the Alien world, it could be exactly what fans have been waiting for.
Alien: Rogue Incursion Price
Expected: $60 – $70
Unfortunately, Alien: Rogue Incursion hasn’t been given a price point just yet. If we looked at the market, we think it is safe to say this will be a $70 title on PSVR 2 and $60 on Meta Quest 3 and Steam.
The Bottom Line
While there is a lot of potential in a VR Alien game like Alien: Rogue Incursion, it is also a massive risk. VR games have unique challenges that traditional games don’t, which could make or break the experience.
There’s also the question of the story and length of the game to consider. So little has been shown that expectations for it could be set too high. We know to expect more information on the gameplay, weapons, and characters at least before launch, but the gameplayand the tension will dictate how the game is received.
While we won’t recommend going out and buying a VR headset today in anticipation, we hope this Rogue Incursion is a ‘must buy’ at launch — when an Alien game lands well, it really lands well.