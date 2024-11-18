Alien: Rogue Incursion Story Trailer Reveals New VR-based Terror

An Alien: Rogue Incursion trailer has it looking like a worthy horror-first follow-up to Alien: Isolation, bringing all the scares the franchise is known for with the added immersion of VR.
Ahead of the game’s December 19th release, Alien: Rogue Incursion’s official story reveal trailer will give players a good look at just what is propelling this brave, likely-doomed rescue crew through all the expected cramped corridors, blood-streaked hallways, and nightmarish nests.
The developers at Survios have injected Rogue Incursion with all the tense atmosphere and precarious set-up an Alien game needs, with the game’s PCs loaded up with gear but immediately outnumbered by a swarm of the titular creatures.
Exploration and bursts of action will play a clear role in this latest Alien title — with more active gunplay than Isolation’s stealth focus — as players search for survivors through a disaster-stricken facility with clear signs of experiments gone awry.
Alien: Isolation earned considerable critical acclaim, drawing in many curious gamers and longtime franchise fans thanks to making the xenomorphs genuinely scary again.
That title proved to be a hit in VR, ratcheting up the terror to even greater levels, and paving the way for Rogue Incursion’s next-gen VR development.
As the first game in the franchise to be developed entirely for PSVR2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR, Rogue Incursion could shape the future of Alien games if it proves to be a hit.
Players will find out for themselves if this full-length VR experiment has paid off when Alien: Rogue Incursion launches on December 19th.