Alien: Rogue Incursion Story Trailer Reveals New VR-based Terror

Why Trust Techopedia
Alien: Rogue Incursion Story Trailer Reveals New VR-based Terror
Key Takeaways

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion’s story reveal trailer gives gamers a good look at this VR horror title.
  • While seeming more action-focused than Alien: Isolation, Rogue Incursion is still emphasizing atmosphere and scares.
  • As the first Alien game developed solely for VR, Rogue Incursion could help shape the future of the franchise.

An Alien: Rogue Incursion trailer has it looking like a worthy horror-first follow-up to Alien: Isolation, bringing all the scares the franchise is known for with the added immersion of VR.

Ahead of the game’s December 19th release, Alien: Rogue Incursion’s official story reveal trailer will give players a good look at just what is propelling this brave, likely-doomed rescue crew through all the expected cramped corridors, blood-streaked hallways, and nightmarish nests.

The developers at Survios have injected Rogue Incursion with all the tense atmosphere and precarious set-up an Alien game needs, with the game’s PCs loaded up with gear but immediately outnumbered by a swarm of the titular creatures.

Exploration and bursts of action will play a clear role in this latest Alien title — with more active gunplay than Isolation’s stealth focus — as players search for survivors through a disaster-stricken facility with clear signs of experiments gone awry.

Alien: Isolation earned considerable critical acclaim, drawing in many curious gamers and longtime franchise fans thanks to making the xenomorphs genuinely scary again.

That title proved to be a hit in VR, ratcheting up the terror to even greater levels, and paving the way for Rogue Incursion’s next-gen VR development.

As the first game in the franchise to be developed entirely for PSVR2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR, Rogue Incursion could shape the future of Alien games if it proves to be a hit.

Players will find out for themselves if this full-length VR experiment has paid off when Alien: Rogue Incursion launches on December 19th.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  7. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn8 hours
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing13 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Mobile App Development

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next: An Android & iOS Challenger?

Mark De Wolf1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Games

5 Sonic Games That Got Canceled & Why They Were Axed

Daryl Baxter2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler2 daysFinancial expert
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter3 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland4 daysAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance4 daysTech Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN