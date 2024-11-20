Amazon Alexa’s Delayed Generative AI Upgrade is Reportedly Too Laggy

Amazon’s plans for an artificial intelligence (AI)–powered Alexa have been plagued by a series of challenges, including response delays and compatibility issues.
The project, dubbed “Remarkable Alexa” and powered by Anthropic’s Claude AI, aims to transform Alexa into “the world’s best personal assistant” but faces several critical challenges.
Poor Compatibility and Latency Issues
According to a Fortune report, Amazon employees have identified a significant delay between users’ requests and Alexa’s response or task completion. However, latency is supposedly only one of several issues highlighted in internal communications from August to November 2024.
Amazon’s internal testers have purportedly given the AI-powered Alexa poor satisfaction ratings and pointed out that some of Amazon’s existing devices, like the Echo smart speakers, may not be compatible with the new Alexa update, which could limit the assistant’s accessibility for many users.
These setbacks come at a crucial time as Amazon competes with emerging rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice Mode and Apple’s upcoming Siri update. The development challenges echo previous criticisms from former machine learning executive Mihail Eric, who highlighted the company’s technical and bureaucratic struggles on X.
How Alexa dropped the ball on being the top conversational system on the planet
—
A few weeks ago OpenAI released GPT-4o ushering in a new standard for multimodal, conversational experiences with sophisticated reasoning capabilities.
Several days later, my good friends at PolyAI…
— Mihail Eric (@mihail_eric) June 11, 2024
If released in its current state, employees apparently fear customers may become frustrated with the delays and compatibility issues. This is particularly concerning for Amazon, as Alexa is the cornerstone of its consumer AI business.