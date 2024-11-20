Amazon Alexa’s Delayed Generative AI Upgrade is Reportedly Too Laggy

Why Trust Techopedia
Amazon Alexa’s Delayed Generative AI Upgrade is Reportedly Too Laggy
Key Takeaways

  • Critical flaws, including severe response latency, plague the delayed Alexa AI upgrade.
  • Alexa’s long response times disrupt user experience, making processing commands and questions frustratingly slow.
  • Compatibility is another concern, as the new AI struggles to work with older devices.

Amazon’s plans for an artificial intelligence (AI)–powered Alexa have been plagued by a series of challenges, including response delays and compatibility issues.

The project, dubbed “Remarkable Alexa” and powered by Anthropic’s Claude AI, aims to transform Alexa into “the world’s best personal assistant” but faces several critical challenges.

Poor Compatibility and Latency Issues

According to a Fortune report, Amazon employees have identified a significant delay between users’ requests and Alexa’s response or task completion. However, latency is supposedly only one of several issues highlighted in internal communications from August to November 2024.

Amazon’s internal testers have purportedly given the AI-powered Alexa poor satisfaction ratings and pointed out that some of Amazon’s existing devices, like the Echo smart speakers, may not be compatible with the new Alexa update, which could limit the assistant’s accessibility for many users.

These setbacks come at a crucial time as Amazon competes with emerging rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice Mode and Apple’s upcoming Siri update. The development challenges echo previous criticisms from former machine learning executive Mihail Eric, who highlighted the company’s technical and bureaucratic struggles on X.

If released in its current state, employees apparently fear customers may become frustrated with the delays and compatibility issues. This is particularly concerning for Amazon, as Alexa is the cornerstone of its consumer AI business.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  3. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  6. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  7. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  9. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  10. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Stalker Games in Order: Chronologically & By Release Date

Aleksha McLoughlin5 hours
dummy_img
Marketing

How to Survive Google Core Update: 14 Expert SEO Tips

Alexandra Pankratyeva7 hoursSenior Content Editor
dummy_img
Games

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Review: Less Than Stellar Survival

Jasmine Mannan9 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Games

Upcoming Chinese Video Games in 2024 & Beyond: Latest Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Digital.ai Interview: ‘We’re All Going to Become Prompt Engineers’

Nicole Willing1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Cloud Service Providers

iCloud Storage Plans: Where Apple Went Wrong

Neil C. Hughes1 daySenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Games

10+ Best LEGO Games to Play in 2024: Licensed & Original Titles

Joey Morris1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Blockchain

Dex Screener Explained: How & Why Crypto Traders Use It

Ruholamin Haqshanas1 dayCrypto Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN