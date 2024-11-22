Amazon and Anthropic Deepen Ties Ahead of Alexa Upgrade

Amazon says it’s pumping billions of additional dollars into generative AI firm Anthropic, a move that comes ahead of a long-anticipated upgrade of its Alexa voice assistant.
Amazon is investing another $4 billion on top of the $4 billion it provided last September, the company explains. Additionally, Anthropic will now use Amazon Web Services as its primary AI training partner, with AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips being used to train and deploy foundational AI models. AWS is already Anthropic’s main cloud services provider.
While the closer ties will more immediately affect developers working with Anthropic’s Claude AI, Amazon is widely rumored to be working on a Claude-powered version of Alexa, internally dubbed “Remarkable Alexa.” That would let people have in-depth conversations with Alexa-equipped devices and issue more complex commands. Some examples could include more advanced smart home automations, or things like drafting an email and ordering dinner at the same time.
Rumors at one point suggested that Remarkable Alexa would debut in October, but the company has reportedly encountered technical issues. The company appears to have switched from its own AI tech to Claude, but may still be trying to fix problems such as laggy response times and unreliable smart home control. Whenever it’s ready, the upgraded Alexa could cost between $5 and $10 per month, although the current version should remain in place for free.
It’s not clear when a rollout might happen, but Amazon might need to refresh its Echo speakers and displays first. Its flagship Echo speaker dates back to September 2020, and might not have the processor power needed for generative AI. Some of its smart displays are similarly outdated, although it did just put out the Echo Show 21 as well as a second-generation Echo Show 15.