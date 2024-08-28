amazon-and-bandai-namco-cancel-worldwide-release-of-mmo-blue-protocol

Bandai Namco and Amazon have canceled the release of Blue Protocol in the west, and servers in Japan will shut down after 18th January, 2025, according to Eurogamer.
The anime MMORPG was released in Japan on PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023. Amazon Games was set to handle the game’s western release.
Developers released a statement to fans on the game’s official website yesterday, calling the decision “difficult” but saying that “it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you.”
Bandai Namco released its own statement conveying the disappointment of both teams, with deep apologies for the sudden announcement.
Japanese Gamers Didn’t Rate Blue Protocol
Though Blue Protocol reportedly didn’t receive an overly positive response from players in Japan, we’ll never know how it would have fared with global audiences.
The free to play MMORPG features an anime style with players engaged in a sci-fi adventure on the planet of Regnas. Players can game alone or with up to six others.
Blue Protocol launched on June 14th, 2023 in Japan, but the game’s western release was subsequently delayed until 2024.
MMO fans still have Amazon Games’ New World: Aeternum to look forward to on October 15th, but since Blue Protocol was set to be Amazon’s next big MMO title, we’ll have to wait and see what will take its place.