Amazon Faces Noise Complaints Over Drones in Texas as UK Trials Near

Amazon’s Prime Air delivery drones, once seen as a futuristic novelty, are now causing problems in College Station, Texas.
As Amazon tests its drone delivery program, many residents are getting upset about the noise.
Amazon is trying to expand its drone operations in the US and has plans to start tests in the UK by the end of 2024.
Noise Complaints in Texas
The noise problem has become more noticeable in neighborhoods close to Amazon’s drone facility.
Reports say the drones make noise levels between 47 and 61 decibels, which is similar to the sound of a household refrigerator or the quiet noise of a suburban area at night. Even though these levels might not seem very loud, the constant and unusual sound of the drones has caused significant discomfort for local residents – with nurses, police officers, and firefighters who work the nightshift complaining about the drones disrupting their sleep.
Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson, told CNBC in a statement, “We appreciate the community of College Station and take local feedback into account wherever possible when making operational decisions for Prime Air. We’re proud of the thousands of deliveries we’ve made and the hundreds of customers we deliver to.”
Expansion Plans
Despite the noise complaints, Amazon is moving forward with its expansion plans:
- Increased Flights: Amazon has asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for approval to increase daily drone flights in College Station from 200 to 469.
- Expansion to Arizona: The company also plans to start drone deliveries in Tolleson, Arizona, with similar operations.
Amazon’s larger goal is to improve its delivery services, especially in suburban and rural areas. Drones could make deliveries faster and reduce Amazon’s need for traditional ground transportation.
However, the noise from these drones might make it hard for Amazon to get public support.
Local Government’s Response
The increasing dissatisfaction among College Station residents has drawn the attention of local government officials, with Mayor John Nichols being outspoken about the need for Amazon to address the community’s concerns.
In a letter sent soon after Amazon submitted its expansion plans, Nichols mentioned that residents living near the Prime Air facility have repeatedly complained about the noise, especially during take-off, landing, and delivery operations.
Looking Ahead: UK Trials
As Amazon deals with noise complaints in Texas, the company is also getting ready to start a series of trials in the United Kingdom.
These trials, planned to begin by the end of 2024, will try out drone flights that don’t need human operators to keep the drones in their sight. This type of flight is known as beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The tests are part of a larger plan by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to safely include drones in shared airspace.
If these tests are successful, they could allow Amazon to start drone deliveries in the UK, possibly delivering packages to customers in as little as one hour. However, the noise problems experienced in Texas might serve as a warning as Amazon expands its drone operations around the world.