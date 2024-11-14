Amazon is Bringing PBS Channels to Prime Video for Free

Amazon Prime Video will start streaming PBS Kids and over 150 local PBS stations within the next few months, as well as a trio of exclusive PBS digital channels, all for free.
Two of those original channels will be PBS Drama and PBS Documentary, letting people narrow down their viewing by genre. The third channel will feature a “rotating selection” of classic shows, PBS says, beginning with LeVar Burton’s Reading Rainbow. A likely candidate for the future is Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting, which already enjoys popularity on Twitch and YouTube.
PBS content has long been available for free to US viewers, but mostly through PBS’s own apps and website. Putting it in Prime Video may increase its exposure and make it more convenient for people to watch, especially people who already subscribe to other channels available through Prime, such as Starz, Shudder, and BritBox. Even Apple TV+ recently joined the roster of paid add-ons despite it being geared toward iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K owners.
You won’t need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch PBS content. Within the Prime Video app, all of PBS’ channels will be available through a “Watch for Free” section.
The channels will also be ad-free, a consequence of the way PBS is funded. Its budget comes mostly from station dues, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and donations, including both private and corporate ones. That does limit the money for its original and licensed shows, but some of the hits on its network include the likes of Sesame Street and Downton Abbey.
The major restriction on Prime viewing will be regional access. PBS channels won’t be streaming for any Prime users outside the US, despite the fact that some shows already air internationally, including localized spinoffs such as Germany’s Sesamstrasse.