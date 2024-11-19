Amazon Music Unlimited Now Gives You a Free Audiobook Every Month

Amazon Music Unlimited Now Gives You a Free Audiobook Every Month
Key Takeaways

  • Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, Canada, and UK can now listen to one audiobook every month at no additional cost.
  • This applies to individual plan subscribers and family plan primary account holders.
  • Audible has a library of over 1 million titles to choose from.

Literary fans subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited can listen to a free Audible audiobook every month, of any length, starting from today.

Once the next billing cycle kicks in, subscribers can choose to continue listening to their existing book, or pick a new one from Audible’s catalog of over 1 million titles. Audiobooks are available to those subscribed to an individual plan as well as primary account holders on family plans.

For those who want more than one book at a time, or each month, Audible subscriptions start from $8 per month.

In a statement, Audible CRO Bob Carrigan spoke of the “ever-growing appetite” for audiobooks and expressed delight that the company could bring its catalog to a new generation of listeners.

New Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers Get Three Months’ Free

Prime members can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for $10 per month or $99 annually. Without a Prime membership, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription costs $11 per month. New subscribers get their first three months free.

That’s still more affordable than Spotify Premium, which costs $12 per month for the individual plan and gives subscribers 15 hours of audiobook listening time per month. Spotify Basic at $11 per month doesn’t include audiobooks.

It might be a good time to subscribe and take advantage of Amazon Music Unlimited’s included audiobooks, with Audible’s new Harry Potter co-production landing in late 2025. With that said, the strategy is clear — Amazon is clearly hoping this will lead to you buying additional books or taking on an Audible subscription that you otherwise wouldn’t have considered.

The bonus not only helps Amazon compete against Spotify, but could give it a way to stand out compared to alternatives like Apple Music, Deezer, and Tidal. Most of these options don’t include any kind of free audiobook listening, and instead focus on perks like music videos (in Apple’s case) or raw audio quality (Tidal).

