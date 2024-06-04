Languagesx
English Español Deutsch Français Italiano Nederlands 한국어 Svenska Suomeksi Norsk 日本 عربي

Amazon Prime to Debut TV Series Based on Sega’s Yakuza

Why Trust Techopedia
Amazon Prime to Debut TV Series Based on Sega's Yakuza
Key Takeaways

  • Amazon Prime is set to premiere a new live-action TV series based on Sega's popular Yakuza games.
  • It will delve into the criminal underworld of Kamurocho, spanning two distinct time periods: 1995 and 2005.
  • the series will revolve around the life and decisions of a formidable Yakuza warrior.

Amazon Prime is set to premiere a new live-action TV series based on Sega’s popular Yakuza games on October 25.

Titled “Like A Dragon: Yakuza,” the six-part series will delve into the criminal underworld of Kamurocho, spanning two distinct periods: 1995 and 2005.

Amazon, the streaming service behind the production, aims to explore the intricate narratives of iconic characters like Kazuma Kiryu, offering a fresh perspective on the Yakuza universe.

The company wrote on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, announcing and posting a poster of the upcoming series.

While specific plot details are yet to be unveiled, reports suggest the series will revolve around the life and decisions of a formidable Yakuza warrior known for his unwavering sense of justice and humanity.

The lead role of Kazuma Kiryu will be portrayed by Japanese actor Ryoma Takeuchi, with direction by Masaharu Take and Takimoto Kengo. Masayoshi Yokoyama, the original writer of the first game’s script, serves as an executive producer, expressing his enthusiasm for revisiting the Yakuza saga in a new format.

Adapting the Yakuza games into a TV series marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.

With the recent success of the Yakuza game series, including the latest installment, “Infinite Wealth,” the transition to television is expected to attract a wide audience.

Amazon’s previous venture into game adaptations with the Fallout series has also been well-received, hinting at a promising future for “Like A Dragon: Yakuza.”

Interested in games about Japan? Ghost of Tsushima has landed on PC and has been performing incredibly well.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Featured Content

The KAI Phenomenon Unleashed: Why The Cat Coin is Poised for a Meme Coin Pump

Patrick Jennings12 mins
dummy_img
Featured Content

Vantage Markets Shines as Diamond Sponsor at Money Expo Colombia 2024

Michael Graw14 hours
dummy_img
Blockchain

AO ‘Supercomputer’ Token Launch: Release Date, Features & Analyst Views

Mensholong Lepcha15 hoursCrypto & Blockchain Writer
dummy_img
Artificial Intelligence

How Cybercriminals Think in 2024 — What We Have Learned

Ray Fernandez12 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

Microsoft’s Recall: A Dire Threat to User Privacy or ‘Social Media 2.0’?

John Raspin18 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Featured Content

Altcoin Alert: Award-winning SpacePay Simplifies Crypto for Merchants, Payment Companies, and Consumers

Patrick Jennings23 hoursEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN