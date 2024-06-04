Amazon Prime to Debut TV Series Based on Sega’s Yakuza

Amazon Prime is set to premiere a new live-action TV series based on Sega’s popular Yakuza games on October 25.
Titled “Like A Dragon: Yakuza,” the six-part series will delve into the criminal underworld of Kamurocho, spanning two distinct periods: 1995 and 2005.
Amazon, the streaming service behind the production, aims to explore the intricate narratives of iconic characters like Kazuma Kiryu, offering a fresh perspective on the Yakuza universe.
The company wrote on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, announcing and posting a poster of the upcoming series.
Make the choice to take the next step. Like a Dragon: Yakuza comes to Prime Video October 24. pic.twitter.com/FasWRDpBez
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 4, 2024
While specific plot details are yet to be unveiled, reports suggest the series will revolve around the life and decisions of a formidable Yakuza warrior known for his unwavering sense of justice and humanity.
The lead role of Kazuma Kiryu will be portrayed by Japanese actor Ryoma Takeuchi, with direction by Masaharu Take and Takimoto Kengo. Masayoshi Yokoyama, the original writer of the first game’s script, serves as an executive producer, expressing his enthusiasm for revisiting the Yakuza saga in a new format.
Adapting the Yakuza games into a TV series marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which has garnered a dedicated fan base over the years.
With the recent success of the Yakuza game series, including the latest installment, “Infinite Wealth,” the transition to television is expected to attract a wide audience.
Amazon’s previous venture into game adaptations with the Fallout series has also been well-received, hinting at a promising future for “Like A Dragon: Yakuza.”
Interested in games about Japan? Ghost of Tsushima has landed on PC and has been performing incredibly well.