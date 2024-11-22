Amazon Reportedly Faces EU Digital Markets Act Investigation Next Year

Amazon may undergo an EU probe next year over allegedly favoring its products.
According to the Reuters report, Amazon could be fined up to 10% of its global yearly revenue if convicted of violating the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law designed to limit the power of big tech companies.
European regulators are reportedly set to investigate whether Amazon’s marketplace favors its branded products.
The European Union (EU) investigation is “likely” to come next year Reuters reported recently.
Sources said Teresa Ribera, who is set to succeed Margrethe Vestager as EU antitrust chief, will decide over the next few months whether to advance the inquiry.
Amazon stated that it complies with the DMA and has collaborated positively with the Commission on its strategies.
Following the Reuters report, Amazon shares dropped as much as 3%, falling to $196.91.
EU Probes Amazon’s Product Prioritization
The EU’s DMA, effective this year, limits the influence of tech giants by requiring support for alternative app stores, default browser choices, and third-party payment systems. It bans Amazon and six other firms from prioritizing their own goods and services on their sites.
In March, the European Commission confirmed an investigation into Amazon’s ranking practices. Amazon’s regulatory report stated that its ranking algorithm does not favor Amazon Retail products over third-party sellers or distinguish between them.