Amazon’s Echo Show 21 is Its Largest-Ever Smart Display

Echo Show 21 and 15. | Source: Amazon

Amazon has introduced two new smart displays, headlined by the Echo Show 21 — its largest connected screen that isn’t a TV.

The centerpiece of the lineup, the Echo Show 21, uses its namesake 21-inch screen to provide “nearly double” the viewing space of its 15-inch counterpart. That could make it ideal if you regularly watch shows on your smart display, or simply want at-a-glance information (like the calendar and weather widgets) that’s easier on the eyes.

Amazon Echo Show 21
Echo Show 21. | Source: Amazon

This and a redesigned Echo Show 15 also have some meaningful quality improvements, some of it in response to feedback. You’ll now get “better” sound quality that includes twice the bass and audio that adapts to the room.

The upgraded camera has double the field of view and 65% higher zoom, so you’re more likely to stay in the shot as the camera auto-frames in response to your movement. Noise reduction helps reduce background sounds during conversations.

Amazon has also made both the Echo Show 15 and 21 better smart home stewards. They include Matter-compatible hubs that can talk to devices over Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee. They’re also the first Echo devices of any kind with Wi-Fi 6e support, so streaming can be faster in the right circumstances.

Software upgrades now let you quickly group and play audio across multiple Echo speakers. You can “soon” expect more widgets, such as for sports scores and stocks.

Amazon says the Echo Show 15 is available now for $300, and the Echo Show 21 for $400. Both come with an Alexa Voice Remote and wall-mounting kits, but you can also get a $100 counter stand as well as frame accessories ($35 for the 15-inch display, $40 for the 21-inch).

There isn’t much major competition in the smart display arena at present. Google has the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and (if you buy the optional dock) Pixel Tablet. However, that rivalry could heat up if a rumored Apple smart home tablet arrives in early 2025. In that light, Amazon is securing its hold on the category to prevent a sudden upset.

