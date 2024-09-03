Android 15 Will Be Available on Pixel Phones in the ‘Coming Weeks’

Pixel 9 Pro home screen. | Source: Jon Fingas for Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Google has released Android 15 to the AOSP.
  • Pixel owners won't get their update for weeks.
  • You'll have to wait longer if you have a phone from another brand.

Google has delivered the open source code for Android 15, but the release date for Pixel owners is still far off.

The company only promised that the new operating system would come to Pixel phones sometime in the “coming weeks.” Supporting third-party devices from brands like Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi would get their upgrades in the months ahead.

For now, Android 15 is only available through the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). You likely won’t want to install this on your handset unless you’re a developer — it doesn’t include typical Google apps, and probably won’t support all your phone’s features.

The new platform includes a large number of small but potentially very useful improvements. There’s now a Private Space for sensitive apps like banking or dating clients.  In the US, you get crowdsourced earthquake alerts. Satellite communication (such as on the Pixel 9 series) now works with some RCS and SMS apps. You can archive unused apps like you do on iPhones, and it’s easier to manage Bluetooth devices.

Google has added better support for foldable phones like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as well as tablets. The company promises better battery life and more control for the taskbar dock when it’s present.

You’ll find more security features, such as better protection against scams and rogue apps that “hide” behind others. Thieves will likewise have a tougher time. Enable factory reset protection and you’ll need a device sign-in or Google account to set your phone up again.

The timing of the launch is unusual. Google has historically given the AOSP and Pixel updates the same release date — with Android 15, there’s a significant gap. It’s not clear why the availability is staggered, but you’ll have to be content with Android 14 for at least a few weeks more regardless of which device you own.

