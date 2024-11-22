Android 16 Might Give Gemini Control Over Apps

Newly uncovered code suggests that the next major release of Android will finally let Google’s Gemini AI perform functions within apps, rather than just pull data from them.
The first developer preview of Android 16, released just this week, includes a new set of APIs (application programming interfaces) connected to a feature called “app functions,” Android Authority notes. While Google’s documentation refers to an app function only as “a specific piece of functionality” that can be “integrated into various system features,” the details of how the tech works seem to hint at hooks for Gemini.
It’s unknown how deep those hooks might go, but in an example, Google says that an app’s option to order food could use the function label “orderFood.” Integrated with Gemini, that would presumably let Android users try a voice command like “Order some dinner from DoorDash.” There aren’t any documentation examples of such commands, however, or even any direct mentions of voice assistants.
If app functions are in fact connected to Gemini, they could be a response to Apple’s plans for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. In June 2024 the iPhone maker revealed plans for “app intents,” referring to actions and content that can link to Siri by way of Apple Intelligence. The change should reach consumers sometime early in 2025. A barebones version of Apple Intelligence premiered alongside iOS 18.1 in October, with more features expected in December.
Google first teased a deep set of voice-controlled app commands back in 2019. At the time they were associated with a “new Google Assistant,” but while Assistant did continue to evolve, that command framework failed to materialize. At some point the company presumably decided to focus its efforts elsewhere, including launching Gemini.
We may see more about app functions at Google’s next I/O developer event, likely happening in May. As for the final version of Android 16, that could arrive as soon as spring 2025, far earlier in the year than Android users have come to expect. Google has shifted to a two-release strategy where major and minor Android upgrades respectively come in the spring and the fall.