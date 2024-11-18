Android Can Now Warn When You’ve Been Using an App for Too Long

Android Can Now Warn When You've Been Using an App for Too Long
Key Takeaways

  • A new Android feature reminds you when you’ve used an app for 15 minutes.
  • Further gentle notifications appear every additional five minutes.
  • You can selectively choose to include or exclude apps based on how frequently you use them.

A new Android feature shows attempts to get you off apps that you may use excessively without enforcing strict time limits.

Android’s Digital Wellbeing functionality is adding a new way to warn you of your unconscious phone usage habits. With a new feature called “Screen time reminders,” Android phones and tablets can now gently nudge you after you have spent several minutes using an app.

The feature is a milder version of App limits, which sets hardline restrictions on the daily time allowance for specified apps. These gentler reminders should help you be mindful, especially when apps like social media are too engrossing.

Screen reminders show up on the top in the form of tiny pill-shaped floating banners. Unlike specific app limits in Digital Wellbeing, Screen time reminders doesn’t let you specify daily time limits. However, you can choose apps for which you need reminders while excluding those where you are likely to spend longer durations at a stretch, such as in games or video apps.

Android’s Screen time reminders | Source: Tushar Mehta for Techopedia
Android’s Screen time reminders | Source: Tushar Mehta for Techopedia

The first reminder shows up after you’ve used an app continuously for 15 minutes and will send subsequent nudges at intervals of five minutes. The reminders appear based on the cumulative time spent in the app during a specific period.

Techopedia has observed that the timers vary from the total daily screen usage per app shown on the main Digital Wellbeing dashboard, or the screen time home screen widget. Although the discrepancy initially suggests reminders only pop up when you continue to use a specific app for an extended period without switching, that isn’t true either. They show up again even when you momentarily switch away from an app and return within a few minutes.

This suggests that timers are based on the time spent on an app within a shorter span of time, such as an hour or a few hours.

How to Activate Screen Time Reminders on Android

The reminders aren’t delivered by default, and you must enable them manually with these steps:

  1. Go to “Digital Wellbeing and parental controls” on your Android device’s Settings.
  2. Scroll down to “Screen time reminders” and tap it.
  3. Tap “Turn On” on the next screen

Screen time reminders should be rolling out to all Android devices which support Digital Wellbeing, which includes all devices running Android 9 Pie and above.

While “screen time reminders” is another building block in Google’s slow progressing enterprise against unhealthy obsession with certain apps, Digital Wellbeing has witnessed only minor upgrades in the six years since its launch. The toolkit is still in beta.

