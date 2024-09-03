Another Round of Games Industry Layoffs: Tilting Point Cuts 20% Jobs

Key Takeaways

  • Mobile game publisher Tilting Point plans to lay off 20% of its workforce.
  • Up to 90 jobs could be lost across its seven offices worldwide.
  • The company created popular titles like *Star Trek Legends* and *Star Trek Timelines*.

Another week, another round of games industry layoffs as mobile gaming publisher Tilting Point loses up to 90 staff members.

The publisher employs around 450 staff across seven global offices in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Kyiv, Barcelona, and Seoul.

Tilting Point is best known for hits such as Star Trek Timelines, Star Trek Legends, Narcos: Cartel Wars, Spongebob: Krusty Cook Off, Astrokings, and Hidden Hotel.

In addition to mobile titles, it has games on Netflix and Apple Arcade.

Tough Times for the Gaming Industry

Kevin Segalla, company founder and CEO, spoke of the tough current conditions in the games industry and said the publisher had done everything possible to keep the business in its current form.

He mentioned difficult decisions, including “layoffs of some [of our] amazing colleagues” and losing up to 20% of the global team.

On a more positive note, Segalla mentioned that Tilting Point would help those affected to find new roles and planned to establish an alumni network for employee/employer referrals.

This isn’t the first round of cutbacks the mobile games publisher has faced. In 2023, it laid off over 60 staff members—a 14% reduction to its workforce.

This week, we’ve already heard about layoffs at Rocksteady Studios following Suicide Squad’s poor performance, which saw the QA team cut by almost half. Just yesterday, Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon laid off an undisclosed number of employees across various departments.

