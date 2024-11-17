Apple Acknowledges iCloud Notes Disappearing Issue, Offers Fix

Apple provided a fix for an issue where iPhone users temporarily lost access to their iCloud notes after accepting updated terms and conditions.
If you’re an iPhone user who recently accepted Apple’s updated iCloud terms and conditions only to watch your notes disappear into thin air, you’re not alone. The issue has been causing frustration for some iOS users over the past few weeks.
While Apple didn’t directly address it then, the company has now indirectly acknowledged the problem in a new support document.
In the document, Apple outlines steps for iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro users to get their missing notes back. Thankfully, it is not a case of the notes being permanently lost.
The process involves checking your iCloud settings, making sure notes syncing is enabled for your device, and then waiting for the notes to sync back up from iCloud’s servers.
How Apple Lists the Steps
- Open the Settings app and tap your name.
- Tap iCloud, then tap Notes.
- Make sure Sync this [device] is on, then check the Notes app.
- If you still don’t see your notes, restart your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Vision Pro. After restarting, check your settings again.
The issue seems to have kicked off after Apple tweaked its iCloud terms and conditions in September, as reported by MacRumors. As we’ve been seeing more users prompted to agree to the updated terms recently, reports of vanishing notes have escalated across social media.
That said, this isn’t the only issue users are facing due to the new prompts. In another support article, Apple states that if you encounter a “Cannot Complete Action” error when trying to accept the iCloud update, you should install the latest iOS/iPadOS/visionOS version and try again.