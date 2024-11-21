Apple Black Friday 2024 Deal Offers Gift Cards up to $200

Apple just announced its upcoming Black Friday 2024 deals, where it will offer gift cards worth up to $200.
With Thanksgiving and Black Friday just around the corner, hefty discounts pervade marketplaces, both online and off. Like every year, Apple is taking a different approach with its four-day Black Friday sale and offering gift cards instead of direct discounts.
The values of these gift cards vary between $25 and $200, based on the product you buy. These gift cards can be later redeemed on purchases via the online and physical Apple Store while buying products or at the App Store. These offers are not available if you finance your purchase or get an iPhone with a carrier plan.
Here are the values of the vouchers you get while purchasing some of the products in the US:
- $25 with Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard for iPad, and other folio cases
- $50 with HomePod and Beats audio products
- $50 with Apple Watch SE (2022)
- $75 with AirPods 4, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max
- $75 on iPhone 14, iPhone 15, or iPhone SE
- $100 with iPad 10th gen, iPad Air, and iPad Pro
- $200 on M3 and M2 MacBook Air
Notably, the gift cards are only available with certain lower-value products. Apple is excluding the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and the new M4 series-powered Macs it launched last month.
Although tempting, these offers do not match up to what retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy has listed, including those on Apple products. The gift cards, however, will be useful if you want to purchase a product directly from Apple for reasons such as including a custom engraving or getting a student discount that other resellers may not offer.
These gift cards can also be used to purchase apps on the App Store or movies on Apple TV+, and can be redeemed in exchange for extra iCloud storage.
Apple’s Black Friday sale starts Friday, November 29th, and lasts until Cyber Monday on December 2nd. Besides the US, Apple will offer gift cards in a host of other locations, such as Canada, the UK, and part of Europe, but the exchange values may differ based on where you are.