Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 gets a 17% discount ahead of Black Friday

Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Apple iPad Air 11-inch M2 will save savvy shoppers $100, but it’s not guaranteed to last long.
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air has only been out for six months, but it’s already got a fantastic pre-Black Friday deal, taking it down to $499 and saving 17% off the regular $599 price.
This has to be one of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals, so we’d snap it up fast if you’re after a new iPad. It applies to the WiFi model with 128GB of onboard storage and all the color options, including Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight. It’s worth noting that AppleCare+ isn’t included with this deal but can always be purchased for a limited time after you grab your new device.
The iPad Air 6 is the latest iteration of the iPad Air and arrived in May, so it’s been around for less than a year. Packing Apple’s powerful M2 chip, it can easily handle multitasking and is a great choice for playing the latest graphically intensive games.
Those games—and everything else—look stunning on the 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. The display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, ensuring you can game, stream your favorite shows, and browse the web in even the sunniest or darkest conditions.
The M2 iPad Air Includes Apple Intelligence
The iPad Air M2 boasts all-day battery life and USB-C charging, with Touch ID for security. Apple Intelligence offers improvements to Siri and is on hand for gen AI writing assistance or email summaries to help you reach inbox zero.
The 12MP ultra-wide front camera has a Center Stage for video calls, while the 12MP wide rear camera supports 4K video recording.
This iPad Air is also compatible with Apple accessories such as the Pencil Pro, Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard.