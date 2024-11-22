Apple iPad Pro M4: Save $200 Across All Storage Variants This Black Friday

Key Takeaways

  • The Apple iPad Pro 13 (2024) is now available at a $200 discount at Best Buy.
  • The discount applies to all storage options.
  • The iPad is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

Looking for a tablet to boost your productivity? Best Buy is offering the Apple iPad Pro M4 at a $200 discount off its original price on Black Friday.

The $200 discount applies to all storage variants of the 13-inch iPad.

  • 256 GB – $1099
  • 512 GB – $1299
  • 1 TB – $1699
  • 2 TB – $2099
Buy iPad M4
Apple iPad Pro M4 | Source: Best Buy
Apple iPad Pro M4 | Source: Best Buy

The tablet features an OLED display with a screen resolution of 2752 x 2064 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The latest Apple M4 processor powers it, paired with 8 GB of RAM in the 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants. The 1 TB and 2 TB models come with 16 GB of RAM.

The device runs on Apple iPadOS and is compatible with Apple Intelligence. You simply need to install the iPadOS 18.1 update to access the available Apple Intelligence features.

For photography, it has a 12 MP wide camera on the back and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera on the front. The rear camera supports video recording at up to 4K 60 FPS, while the front camera records video at 1080p 60 FPS.

The device is powered by a massive 10,290 mAh battery, which can be charged using the 20 W USB-C power adapter. The iPad Pro 13-inch M4 supports Wi-Fi 6E (dual-band) and Bluetooth 5.3. It is available in two color options: silver and space black.

