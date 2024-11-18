Apple is Putting an End to Its Lightning-to-Headphone Adapter for iPhones

Apple’s Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone adapter for iPhones and iPads is rapidly going out of stock worldwide, despite the company continuing to sell some Lightning-based iPhones.
The adapter is sold out in Apple’s US online store, and in many other countries, MacRumors observes. Techopedia can confirm that some of those countries include major markets like Canada, Germany, and India. Some stock is reportedly available in regions like France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. We’ve asked Apple for commentary and will let you know if we hear back.
While Apple could, in theory, be planning to replenish stock, the company typically only lets inventory dwindle to this level when it’s planning to stop production completely. One recent example is a Mac add-on, the SuperDrive, which was allowed to gradually sell out over the course of 2024. As of this writing, its US product page is still online.
The Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter was originally launched in 2016, required because of Apple’s decision to remove the iPhone 7’s headphone jack. Apple’s chief marketing officer at the time, Phil Schiller, talked on stage about the “courage” needed to make that decision. The company included the adapter with every iPhone 7, 8, and X for free, so buyers didn’t have to suddenly throw away their wired earphones.
As of fall 2024, however, the only available iPhones with Lightning ports are the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus. Bluetooth headphones have also become standard industry-wide, thanks to factors like improved fidelity and the popularity of Apple’s own AirPods lineup.
Adding to the pressure is a European Union policy making USB-C the wired charging standard for iPhones. The UK is also dabbling with the idea. With that as the effective new charging standard worldwide, Apple might want to retire everything Lightning-based.
That said, Apple is still selling USB-C to 3.5mm adapters, so it’s not the end for fans of classic, wired audio devices. The company also doesn’t seem to be discontinuing its popular wired EarPods anytime soon, so it will need to continue offering these adapters to ensure compatibility.