Apple is Putting an End to Its Lightning-to-Headphone Adapter for iPhones

Why Trust Techopedia
Lightning-to-Headphone Adapter for iPhones
Key Takeaways

  • Apple is running out of stock for its Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone adapter in many countries.
  • The company still sells some Lightning-equipped iPhones.
  • This comes as the EU and other regions are requiring USB-C for charging, making Lightning obsolete.

Apple’s Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone adapter for iPhones and iPads is rapidly going out of stock worldwide, despite the company continuing to sell some Lightning-based iPhones.

The adapter is sold out in Apple’s US online store, and in many other countries, MacRumors observes. Techopedia can confirm that some of those countries include major markets like Canada, Germany, and India. Some stock is reportedly available in regions like France, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. We’ve asked Apple for commentary and will let you know if we hear back.

While Apple could, in theory, be planning to replenish stock, the company typically only lets inventory dwindle to this level when it’s planning to stop production completely. One recent example is a Mac add-on, the SuperDrive, which was allowed to gradually sell out over the course of 2024. As of this writing, its US product page is still online.

The Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter was originally launched in 2016, required because of Apple’s decision to remove the iPhone 7’s headphone jack. Apple’s chief marketing officer at the time, Phil Schiller, talked on stage about the “courage” needed to make that decision. The company included the adapter with every iPhone 7, 8, and X for free, so buyers didn’t have to suddenly throw away their wired earphones.

As of fall 2024, however, the only available iPhones with Lightning ports are the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus. Bluetooth headphones have also become standard industry-wide, thanks to factors like improved fidelity and the popularity of Apple’s own AirPods lineup.

Adding to the pressure is a European Union policy making USB-C the wired charging standard for iPhones. The UK is also dabbling with the idea. With that as the effective new charging standard worldwide, Apple might want to retire everything Lightning-based.

That said, Apple is still selling USB-C to 3.5mm adapters, so it’s not the end for fans of classic, wired audio devices. The company also doesn’t seem to be discontinuing its popular wired EarPods anytime soon, so it will need to continue offering these adapters to ensure compatibility.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  7. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Black Friday

Black Friday Store Hours 2024: 70+ U.S. Stores Opening Times

Eddie Wrenn7 hours
dummy_img
Wearables

8 Best Websites to Download Free EPUB Books in 2024

Nicole Willing12 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Mobile App Development

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next: An Android & iOS Challenger?

Mark De Wolf1 dayTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Games

5 Sonic Games That Got Canceled & Why They Were Axed

Daryl Baxter2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler2 daysFinancial expert
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter3 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland4 daysAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance4 daysTech Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN