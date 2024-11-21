Apple Offers $100m to Indonesia to End iPhone 16 Ban

Key Takeaways

  • Apple has proposed a $100 million investment in Indonesia.
  • The majority of the investment will be allocated to R&D for smartphones in the country.
  • The Indonesian Ministry of Industry will make a decision on Apple’s offer this Thursday.

Apple has offered to invest $100 million in Indonesia to lift the ban on the sales of the iPhone 16 series in the country.

The new investment amount is 10 times more than the $10 million investment Apple initially planned to make in the world’s fourth-most populous nation. Bloomberg reports that the US tech giant will spread this increased investment over two years. These additional funds will be directed toward R&D efforts for smartphones in Indonesia. The Indonesian Ministry of Industry spokesperson, Febri Hendri Antoni Arif, stated that Apple’s proposal would be discussed in a meeting.

The sales of the iPhone 16 series were banned in Indonesia last month after the Ministry of Industry determined that Apple failed to comply with the country’s Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) regulations. These rules require smartphone manufacturers to use at least 40% locally sourced or produced components in their devices. The Indonesian government also claims that Apple failed to fulfill its earlier promise of investing 1.7 trillion rupiah ($109 million), having only managed to invest 1.5 trillion rupiah ($95 million).

Indonesia is a significant market for Apple. Approximately 2.61 million iPhones were sold in the country last year. Furthermore, the smartphone manufacturer’s estimated sales revenue in Indonesia stands at around 30 trillion rupiah, or nearly $1.9 billion.

