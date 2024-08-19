Apple Podcasts Now Available on the Web Without the App

Key Takeaways

  • Apple has launched Podcasts on the web.
  • The feature works across Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
  • Users can search, browse, and listen to podcasts without needing an Apple device.

Apple announced podcasts on the web, which is great for multi-platform households who still want to use Apple services. 

The Podcasts on the web feature works like the Apple Podcasts app, though you need an Apple device for the latter. Users can subscribe to their favorite shows, ensuring they never miss an episode. They can browse popular and new shows to find listening inspiration and listen to all their podcasts in one place.

Up until now, it has only been possible to listen to Apple Podcasts on the web when the player is embedded in an article. Now, this dedicated website makes it a breeze for anyone to listen without the need for a podcast app.

How to Listen to Apple Podcasts on the Web

Anyone can go to podcasts.apple.com and start listening now. It’s worth noting that if you access the site from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac with the Apple Podcasts app installed, the site will automatically redirect you to the app.

This news comes just a month after Apple Maps launched on the web, allowing Windows users to access Chrome, Safari, and Edge navigation software as a Google Maps alternative. Maps is currently a public beta and only available in English, but more browser support, additional features, and languages will soon be available.

The arrival of Podcasts and Maps on the web is an important step on Apple’s path to global domination. It will make it easier for anyone in a multi-platform household to use the brand’s services, regardless of the device they own.

