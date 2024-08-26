Apple Reportedly Working on Advanced AI Robots—Here’s What We Know

Why Trust Techopedia
apple-reportedly-working-on-advanced-ai-robots-heres-what-we-know
Key Takeaways

  • Apple is reportedly working on human-like robots that will be powered by Generative AI.
  • Part of Apple’s robotic initiative includes a table-top robot expected to launch around 2026 or 2027.
  • The robot will feature a generative AI personality to enhance user interaction beyond Siri.

Apple reportedly develops human-like robots, with plans to introduce advanced AI-driven machines that could rival Tesla’s robotics efforts.

Apple is reportedly venturing into robotics with plans to develop human-like machines. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed this ambitious project, which could unlock new avenues for Apple to grow beyond its traditional product offerings and compete with Tesla, which is leading the charge in advanced human-like robots. 

Apple’s robotics initiative, first rumored in April, explores various form factors, including tabletop devices, mobile robots, and humanoid machines. The project is spearheaded by Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology. Lynch works closely with hardware engineering robotics teams and recruits top experts from prestigious institutions like the Technion in Israel.

In a tweet on August 25, Gurman revealed that one of the key features of Apple’s robotic endeavors is the development of a new AI-driven personality. This advanced system is designed to be more sophisticated than Siri, Apple’s current digital assistant. The new AI personality is expected to provide a more human-like interface for users, making it easy for them to interact with the robot.

When Will Apple Release its Humanoid Robots?

While the exact timeline for these projects remains unclear, Gurman suggests that Apple’s first robotic product could be a tabletop device. This device, reportedly codenamed J595, might feature a robotic arm and is expected to debut around 2026 or 2027. The robot could combine an iPad-like display with cameras, offering functionalities such as screen adjustment for video calls or recipe viewing.

Apple’s foray into robotics comes as the company seeks new growth opportunities. With the Apple Car project shelved and mixed reactions to the Vision Pro AR headset, robotics could be the next frontier for Apple’s innovation.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Blockchain

Crypto Autumn: Will Bitcoin Fail to Move Past 70K Again in 2024?

Iliana Mavrou35 mins
dummy_img
Machine Learning

How an ‘Artificial Intelligence Death Calculator’ Makes Its Predictions

Tim Keary1 hour
dummy_img
Big Tech

Can Internet Search Survive Google Antitrust Ruling?

Franklin Okeke3 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda Games in Order: Play the Series Chronologically and by Release Date

Muskaan Saxena21 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

What Is Jack Ma’s Net Worth in 2024?

Nicole Willing22 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

Can Blockchain Money Laundering Be Stopped?

Ray Fernandez1 daySenior Technology Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN