Apple Reportedly Working on Advanced AI Robots—Here’s What We Know

Apple reportedly develops human-like robots, with plans to introduce advanced AI-driven machines that could rival Tesla’s robotics efforts.
Apple is reportedly venturing into robotics with plans to develop human-like machines. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed this ambitious project, which could unlock new avenues for Apple to grow beyond its traditional product offerings and compete with Tesla, which is leading the charge in advanced human-like robots.
Apple’s robotics initiative, first rumored in April, explores various form factors, including tabletop devices, mobile robots, and humanoid machines. The project is spearheaded by Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology. Lynch works closely with hardware engineering robotics teams and recruits top experts from prestigious institutions like the Technion in Israel.
In a tweet on August 25, Gurman revealed that one of the key features of Apple’s robotic endeavors is the development of a new AI-driven personality. This advanced system is designed to be more sophisticated than Siri, Apple’s current digital assistant. The new AI personality is expected to provide a more human-like interface for users, making it easy for them to interact with the robot.
One vital piece of Apple’s robotic work is the creation of a personality. While Siri is the digital assistant on Apple’s current devices, the company is working on another humanlike interface based on GenAI. It could run on the tabletop and other future Apple robotics devices.
When Will Apple Release its Humanoid Robots?
While the exact timeline for these projects remains unclear, Gurman suggests that Apple’s first robotic product could be a tabletop device. This device, reportedly codenamed J595, might feature a robotic arm and is expected to debut around 2026 or 2027. The robot could combine an iPad-like display with cameras, offering functionalities such as screen adjustment for video calls or recipe viewing.
Apple’s foray into robotics comes as the company seeks new growth opportunities. With the Apple Car project shelved and mixed reactions to the Vision Pro AR headset, robotics could be the next frontier for Apple’s innovation.