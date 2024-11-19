Apple Sets Premiere for Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ With New Teaser Trailer

New Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio is premiering on March 26th with Seth Rogen both helming and starring in the show.
The show stars Rogen as Matt Remick, the new head of a troubled film studio, Continental Studios. Apple says that other regulars on the show will include Catherine O’Hara — best known for hits like Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone — and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn. There will be at least one guest star, Breaking Bad lead Bryan Cranston.
While the first two episodes will be available on the 26th, viewers will then have to wait for a new episode each Wednesday through May 21st. That translates into 10 episodes in all, each about half an hour long.
Apple recently announced a fourth season of Mythic Quest starring Rob McElhenney, as well as a Cape Fear TV series coming from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Scorsese has already been a boon to Apple TV+, with his movie Killers of the Flower Moon being nominated for 10 Oscars that include Best Director and Best Picture.
Apple TV+ has remained a relatively minor platform in the streaming landscape, despite some well-known hits like Severance and Ted Lasso. It’s believed to have around 25 million subscribers, which would put it below rivals like Peacock, never mind the 282.2 million people subscribed to Netflix.
That may be linked partly to Apple’s focus on purely original content. While that gives the company full control of its library, and means titles won’t cycle on and off, it also means that people can’t find long-time favorite movies and TV shows. On other platforms, shows like The Office and movies like Star Wars can keep people hooked.
There’s also no ad-supported version of Apple TV+, so people either have to spend $10 per month, get it as part of an Apple One subscription, or take advantage of extended trials that can last up to three months.