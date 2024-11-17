Apple’s Tim Cook Prepared for Incoming Trump Tariff Strife

Why Trust Techopedia
Key takeaways

  • Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects Apple CEO Tim Cook to be prepared for new tariffs under the incoming president-elect Donald Trump.
  • Apple is still heavily reliant on China where the vast majority of its products are made.
  • Trump has mooted a 60% tariff on goods from China, with up to 20% levied on products from elsewhere, highlighting Apple's predicament.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to have plans in place to soften the blow of the expected trade tariffs to be imposed by President-elect Donald Trump. 

That is the outlook from Mark Gurman, writing in his weekly Power On segment for Bloomberg.

He has conveyed how the Apple boss will revisit the working relationship with Trump during his first term in office at the White House while aiming to persuade the 47th POTUS of the need for leniency toward a U.S. flag carrier in the tech industry.

Apple will be vulnerable to any Trump tariff proposals given the former’s reliance on China and the latter’s America First aspirations.

Despite the iPhone maker’s public image and supposed progressive values, there was an element of enmity with the Biden administration. At the same time, Cook is known to have a productive working relationship with the first non-consecutive president since Grover Cleveland, the Democrat who served from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

Trump even lavished praise on Cook stating Apple “wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is now,” if its founder and former CEO, the late Steve Jobs was still at the helm.

Those remarks were made last month on a podcast when Trump claimed Cook called him to discuss a $15 billion fine from the European Union, which is increasingly closing the regulatory net on Apple. That is another issue that the company could look to the Commander in Chief for assistance.

Gurman outlined how retaliatory action could ease the European bloc’s stance on U.S. firms.

Apple Can Argue Taxing the iPhone Will Only Assist America’s Rivals

Cook was known to be a regular visitor to the White House between 2017 and 2021, and rarely since, such was their level of cooperation.

Previously, the Apple leader gained concessions on tariffs when arguing an iPhone tax would act as a boost to South Korean rival Samsung. He can also point to Apple’s Indian production setup, overseen by Trump-ally Narendra Modi.

There is plenty of history, common ground, and opportunities for Cook and Trump to explore, but there will also be problems. Elon Musk in the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ will have plenty to say as a long-time Apple critic.

Apple’s employees will also not readily accept cozying up to the controversial strong man.

Trump and his tariffs are coming for Apple to contend and co-exist with, the immovable object meets the unstoppable force.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  3. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  4. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  5. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  6. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features
  7. Beats Fit Pro 2: Everything We Know About the Next-Gen Earbuds
  8. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  9. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Mobile App Development

Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next: Can It Challenge the Android/iOS Duopoly?

Mark De Wolf21 hours
dummy_img
Games

5 Sonic Games That Got Canceled & Why They Were Axed

Daryl Baxter1 dayGaming Writer
dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler2 daysFinancial expert
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter2 daysGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland3 daysAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance4 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing4 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh4 daysTech Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN