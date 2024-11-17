Apple’s Tim Cook Prepared for Incoming Trump Tariff Strife

Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to have plans in place to soften the blow of the expected trade tariffs to be imposed by President-elect Donald Trump.
That is the outlook from Mark Gurman, writing in his weekly Power On segment for Bloomberg.
He has conveyed how the Apple boss will revisit the working relationship with Trump during his first term in office at the White House while aiming to persuade the 47th POTUS of the need for leniency toward a U.S. flag carrier in the tech industry.
Apple will be vulnerable to any Trump tariff proposals given the former’s reliance on China and the latter’s America First aspirations.
Despite the iPhone maker’s public image and supposed progressive values, there was an element of enmity with the Biden administration. At the same time, Cook is known to have a productive working relationship with the first non-consecutive president since Grover Cleveland, the Democrat who served from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.
Trump even lavished praise on Cook stating Apple “wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is now,” if its founder and former CEO, the late Steve Jobs was still at the helm.
Those remarks were made last month on a podcast when Trump claimed Cook called him to discuss a $15 billion fine from the European Union, which is increasingly closing the regulatory net on Apple. That is another issue that the company could look to the Commander in Chief for assistance.
Gurman outlined how retaliatory action could ease the European bloc’s stance on U.S. firms.
Cozying up to Trump may not sit well with many Apple employees, but Tim Cook will likely do what it takes to protect Apple from tougher trade policies. https://t.co/gEkgAatYkd
— Bloomberg Technology (@technology) November 17, 2024
Apple Can Argue Taxing the iPhone Will Only Assist America’s Rivals
Cook was known to be a regular visitor to the White House between 2017 and 2021, and rarely since, such was their level of cooperation.
Previously, the Apple leader gained concessions on tariffs when arguing an iPhone tax would act as a boost to South Korean rival Samsung. He can also point to Apple’s Indian production setup, overseen by Trump-ally Narendra Modi.
There is plenty of history, common ground, and opportunities for Cook and Trump to explore, but there will also be problems. Elon Musk in the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ will have plenty to say as a long-time Apple critic.
Apple’s employees will also not readily accept cozying up to the controversial strong man.
Trump and his tariffs are coming for Apple to contend and co-exist with, the immovable object meets the unstoppable force.