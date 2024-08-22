Apple to Let EU iPhone Users Delete App Store and Safari

Key Takeaways

  • Apple will allow EU users to delete Safari, the App Store, Photos, Camera, and Messages apps later this year.
  • This change follows discussions with the European Commission on compliance with the Digital Market Act (DMA).
  • Apple will also update its browser choice screen and default apps by the end of 2024.

Apple announced in a news post that it will change its browser choice screen, default apps, and app deletion settings for EU users.

Following “ongoing and continuing” dialogue with the European Commission over the DMA, Apple will allow EU users to delete many of its core apps, including Safari and the App Store.

Following the updates later this year, EU users will see a new Default Apps section on iOS 18 and iPadOS18. This section will be visible under Settings and list the defaults for each user.

Future software updates will introduce new default settings for everything from sending messages and translating text to navigation, dialing phone numbers, keyboards, managing passwords, and call spam filters. Some updates will arrive by the end of the year, and others by Spring 2025.

Apple Updates Browser Choice Screen

All EU users who have set Safari as their default browser will see an updated browser choice screen.

There’s good news for developers too. Devs of browsers shown in Apple’s browser choice screen in the EU will notice additional browser information being shown to users viewing the choice screen. They can also access more data about the performance of the choice screen.

Apple’s browser choice screen is included with iOS 17.4 and later to meet DMA requirements in the EU, giving users a default browser choice. This feature will be coming to iPadOS 18 later this year.

This comes just after the news that Apple planned to split its App Store team in two to handle regulatory compliance. The tech giant seems to be hoping this most recent move will appease officials and allow it to avoid any penalty.

