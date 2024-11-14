Apple TV+ Hit ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 4 Premieres January 29th

Key Takeaways

  • The fourth season of Mythic Quest premieres January 29th, with new episodes each Wednesday until the end of March.
  • A spinoff mini-series, Side Quest, is coming March 26th.
  • Most or all of the core cast and crew is returning.

One of Apple TV+’s earliest shows, Mythic Quest, will launch its fourth season on January 29, followed by a spinoff mini-series.

Apple isn’t spilling plot details yet, but returning actors in the season will include Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, and of course series co-creator Rob McElhenney, best known for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The comedy revolves around a team of developers working on the show’s namesake online role-playing game.

New episodes will premiere each Wednesday through March 26th, Apple says. That same day, Apple will launch Side Quest, a spinoff anthology originally planned to be called Mere Mortals. Side Quest will consist of just four episodes, all released simultaneously, but feature a variety of stories about players and other people impacted by the Mythic Quest game.

Apple has focused heavily on a library of original movies and shows for Apple TV+, unlike its main streaming rivals, who tend to pair originals with old studio catalogs or a rotating selection of licensed titles.

That does give Apple both exclusive attractions and full control, but it has also struggled to gain viewership. Rough estimates put its subscriber base at about 25 million, below Hulu and Peacock, much less industry titans like Netflix and Disney+. The service has scored relatively few pop culture hits, such as Severance, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso.

For Apple, though, the goal of the service may be to keep people in its ecosystem. Apple TV+ one of the perks of an Apple One subscription, which also includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud+. Paid for together or separately, the services are geared toward Apple devices like iPhones, the company’s main source of revenue. You can use some of these services on third-party platforms, but they still work best on Apple hardware.

