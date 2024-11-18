Apple TV+ Will Get a ‘Cape Fear’ Series From Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg

Apple TV+ announced its latest upcoming original series based on the Cape Fear movies and the novel that inspired it.
Apple has reportedly ordered a 10-episode series that will be executive produced by Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese (who made the Cape Fear movie) alongside Steven Spielberg.
Cape Fear is written and showrun by Nick Antosca, the writer behind shows such as Candy and A Friend of the Family. Javier Bardem will star as Max Cady and is also set to executive produce.
The series follows the plot of the original novel, The Executioners, as well as the 1962 Gregory Peck movie Cape Fear and the well-received Scorsese 1991 remake.
The plot revolves around married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden who face a nightmare when a killer from their past, Max Cady, escapes from prison.
Reports that a Cape Fear series was on the cards first landed in 2023, but there have been no further updates on the platform or cast until today.
Scorsese Reunites with Apple
This isn’t Scorsese’s first collaboration with Apple. He drew attention when he led the 10-time Oscar-nominated movie Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
De Niro starred as Max Cady in the 1991 thriller alongside Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange as the Bowdens. Juliette Lewis featured as the Bowdens’ daughter, Danielle. There’s no word yet on which actors will fill the other leading roles in Apple TV’s upcoming production.