Apple Unveils AI Clean Up Tool to Erase Objects From Photos

Why Trust Techopedia
apple-unveils-ai-clean-up-tool-to-erase-objects-from-photos
Key Takeaways

  • Apple introduced a Clean Up tool for the Photos app with the latest iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 developer update.
  • The tool allows you to remove unwanted elements from an image.
  • You can use this tool with all types of images stored in your camera roll.

Apple has introduced a Clean Up tool feature in the Photos app as part of the third developer beta update for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1. 

The Clean Up tool is part of Apple Intelligence features, allowing users to remove unnecessary objects from your images. This tool automatically detects background elements in photos and suggests removing them. Alternatively, you can simply circle or press on an object you want to remove.

When an object is removed from an image, it also removes shadows or reflections. Then, it uses AI to generate a complementary background to fill the space left behind by the removed element.

You can use it with all types of images in your camera roll, whether they were taken with an old iPhone or iPad or even with a DSLR. The Clean Up tool is very similar to the Magic Eraser that Google recently launched for the Google Photos app.

While Apple will release the latest iPhone 16 series on September 9, users won’t be able to use the Clean Up tool and other Apple Intelligence features right away. The Apple Intelligence features will likely start rolling out with the iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 updates, which will be available to the general public in October.

While these tools provide a unique way to edit images, their availability will potentially make it harder to trust the authenticity of an image when users can simply delete people or items from a scene.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Software Bots

Why Grok 2 Can’t Stop Winning

Tim Keary38 mins
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Galaxy AI vs. Apple Intelligence: Which Smartphone AI Reigns Supreme in 2024?

Alex McFarland2 hours
dummy_img
Stocks

С3.ai Stock Price Prediction: Is AI a Good Buy in 2025 & Beyond?

Rob Griffin21 hoursFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Exclusive: IBM Explains New ‘TinyTimeMixer’ AI

Ray Fernandez23 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

Renewable Energy in Numbers: Are We on Track For 2050?

Maria Webb1 dayTech Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best Xbox Series X Games to Play in 2024: The Latest & Greatest

Antony Terence1 dayGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN