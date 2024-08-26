Apple Watch SE 3: Expected Release Date, Features & Price

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to be unveiled soon, two years after the last SE model.
In the next Apple launch cycle scheduled later this year, we expect the debut of the Apple Watch SE 3 alongside other devices, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch 10 series, and the iPhone 16 series.
The Apple Watch SE 2024 is expected to adopt a new design with a rigid plastic body and might mimic the casing and display sizes of the Apple Watch Series 8 or Watch Series 9.
While Apple remains tight-lipped on the specs and software, rumors suggest the Watch SE 3 will use the S9 chip based on A15 Bionic chip technology, enhanced sensors, and faster charging capabilities.
Based on leaks and rumors, here is everything we know about what to expect in the upcoming Apple Watch SE 3.
What is the Apple Watch SE 3?
The Apple Watch SE 3 is Apple’s answer for smartwatch fans who are more budget-conscious or who do not need all the extra features of the more expensive models.
The Special Edition Apple Watches generally have a sub-$250 price while still being a great addition to daily life with health tracking and notification features.
Apple Watch SE 3 Release Date
Expected Release Date: September 2024
Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to launch in September 2024 alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch 10 series.
Looking at former SE models, the company tends to stick to a two-year cycle for the launches. The first Apple Watch SE was released in September 2020, followed by the second generation in September 2022.
If this launch trajectory remains consistent, we expect the Apple Watch SE 3 release date to be September 2024.
Apple Watch SE 3 Design & Display
Rigid Plastic Body and Larger Display Size
According to Apple insider Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly looking to swap out the aluminum shell currently in the Watch SE 2 for rigid plastic. This would allow Apple to bring costs down while offering new colors.
Meanwhile, speculation from tech analyst David Hsieh suggests that Apple Watch SE 3 might mirror the size options of the Watch Series 8 or 9 — so we could see the new smartwatch in 41mm and 45mm case sizes compared to the 40mm and 44mm sizes we have in Apple Watch SE 2.
Apple Watch SE 3 may have a larger display size if it eventually follows the size options of the Watch Series 8. The new smartwatch, like its predecessor, will also have a bright Retina LTPO display of 1000 nits with OLED technology.
Apple Watch SE 3 Specs and Hardware
Newer Chip, Faster Charging?
Apple always accompanies a new Apple Watch with a higher S-series ‘system in package’ (SiP). The second-generation Apple Watch SE was powered by an S8 chip built on the A13 Bionic. We expect the Apple Watch SE third-gen to house the S9 chip built on TSMC’s 4nm process node.
The S9 also has a new dual-core CPU with 60 percent more transistors than the S8 and a new four-core Neural Engine.
The Apple Watch SE 3 could also come with an S10 chip, but this is unlikely since Apple usually reserves its top chips for its premium models. However, if Apple decides to equip the Watch SE 3 with its highest SiP, then we can expect to see advanced technical functions like on-device processing for Siri commands and a future leap to the much-talked-about Apple Intelligence.
There are no details on the Apple Watch SE 3 battery, but we expect the same or slightly higher capacity battery with the second-gen Watch SE. Apple Watch SE 2 has a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 18 hours. We may see similar specced batteries in the coming model.
The Watch SE 2 doesn’t have fast charging technology, but Apple may enable this technology in the coming model. The current Apple top model, the Watch Series 9, has fast charging technology, and it can charge up to 80% in about 45 minutes.
Apple Watch SE 3 Features and Software
watchOS 11, Activity Tracking, Water Resistance, Upgraded Heart Sensor, Siri, Etc.
We don’t expect many new features in the upcoming Apple Watch SE 3, but the smartwatch is likely to carry forward the features from the second-gen model.
Apple Watch SE 2 features, such as activity tracking, crash and fall detection, family setup, Siri, irregular rhythm notifications, and water resistance, are all expected to be retained in the upcoming Watch SE 3.
The Apple Watch SE 2024 software may feature watchOS 11, up from the watchOS 10 we have in the Apple Watch SE 2022.
This operating system opens doors for more AI-driven features in the new model. The watchOS 11 update can improve things like automatic watch face selection from the phone, updates for health and fitness, and standalone Vital apps.
We expect features like On-device Siri, Blood Oxygen Tracking, ECG, or body temperature sensing may still be reserved for the Apple premium Watch series.
Apple Watch SE 3 Price
Estimated Launch Price: Less than $249
Budget-friendliness is arguably the main focus for the Apple Watch SE models. The current 2022 Apple Watch SE started at $249, but speculations suggest Apple is working on making the next model more affordable by cutting down production costs.
Bloomberg’s Correspondent Mark Gurman revealed Apple’s plan to switch from natural aluminum materials and finishes to less expensive plastic. Gurman tipped the move as a step to reduce the price of the upcoming 2024 Watch SE.
Apple’s strong competitor, Samsung, is already offering the budget-friendly smartwatch, Galaxy Watch FE, at $199, so it makes sense if Apple decides to cut costs and offer the next Watch SE model at a price lower than the current $249.
Apple Watch SE 2 vs. Watch SE 3
|Specs and Features
|Apple Watch SE 2022
|Apple Watch SE 2024 (Expected)
|Material
|100% recycled aluminum material
|Rigid plastic material
|Software
|watchOS 10
|watchOS 11
|Heart Sensor
|Second-generation Optical Heart Sensor
|May have third-generation Optical Heart Sensor
|System in Package (SiP)
|S8 Chip
|Rumored to get S9 Chip
|Color Finishes
|Midnight, Starlight, Silver
|Possible more color finishes along with Starlight, Midnight, and Silver
|Display Sizes
|44mm and 40mm
|Might come with 45mm and 41mm display sizes
|Battery
|Up to 18 hours battery life, no fast charging
|Expected to last up to 18 hours with fast charging
|Price
|$249
|Expected to start at less than $249
The Bottom Line
Apple’s plans for a more affordable smartwatch could play out in the 2024 Watch SE model. The upcoming Apple budget-friendly smartwatch model is rumored to be getting a less expensive rigid plastic material body that could result in Apple slashing the price of the smartwatch.
While we don’t expect many internal changes to the Watch SE 3, the smartwatch is tipped to be getting a new chip and operating system. This could mean more AI-driven features than the previous model.
Features like Heart Sensors may see some upgrades, while other health features like ECG and Oxygen Tracking may still be reserved for Apple’s top smartwatch models.
The rumored rigid plastic material may open the door for more colorful finishes in the Watch SE, but we will have to wait till September to see what Apple has designed for its millions of fans.