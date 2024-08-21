Apple Watch Ultra 3: Release Date, Features, Rumors & Price

While the arrival of the iPhone 16 series is shaping conversations around Apple’s next product launch, we may see some exciting announcements and the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Last year’s release of Apple Ultra Watch 2 introduced some enhancements to Apple’s premium smartwatch line, such as on-device Siri, advanced fitness tracking capabilities, a faster S9 chip, a titanium case design, and improved battery life.
However, one year on, expectations are high regarding what Apple has in stock for its next high-end smartwatch.
As expected, Apple remains tight-lipped about its upcoming release, speculations to fill the gap. Notable is that we may see Apple Intelligence, a new chip and a low-energy display technology in the Apple Watch Ultra 3 model.
Here is a round-up of what has been said about Apple’s Ultra 3 smartwatch and a list of what we look forward to seeing in the model.
What is Apple Watch Ultra 3?
Apple’s Third-Gen Premium Smartwatch
Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the third generation of Apple’s premium smartwatch line, designed for extreme sports and outdoor enthusiasts.
Building on the features of its predecessor, the Watch 3 Ultra will likely bring enhanced durability, AI integration, advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, and new display technology. While official details are scarce, the Ultra 3 is rumored to maintain its titanium case, which has become the Ultra series’s hallmark.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Release Date
Expected Release Date: September 2024
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is widely expected to debut alongside the Apple Watch 10 series in September 2024.
This launch will coincide with the release of the iPhone 16 series, as Apple often unveils its new smartwatches alongside its flagship smartphones. Since the Ultra 2 was released on September 22, industry insiders and analysts point to a mid or late-September launch event.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Design, Display Technology and Specs
New Display Technology, Apple Intelligence, WatchOS 11, New Chip
In a recent report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 will retain a design broadly similar to its predecessor. This could be disappointing for those hoping to see a different look in the new model, which means we may likely see the same rugged aesthetic, titanium case, and prominent Action button. If it ain’t broke…
However, Apple will likely compensate for the lack of style modifications with significant software upgrades. Popular Apple analyst Matt Talk Tech suggests that the Ultra 3 could feature a microLED display that will offer improved brightness and energy efficiency compared to the current OLED screens in the previous version.
The same Ultra 3 Apple Watch video also hints at a new processor, possibly the S10 chip, which could improve performance and power efficiency. There are also hopes that we will see blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. However, these features may be delayed due to ongoing patent issues involving Apple and health tech firm Masimo.
While it appears Apple will not add major hardware modification to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, there is every reason to expect a new operating system in the next Apple Ultra Watch and other Apple smartwatches. At this year’s Apple WWDC event in June, the company announced it would move from WatchOS 10 to watchOS 11 in its next series of smartwatches.
So, expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to run watchOS 11, which is rumored to include various improvements, such as additional Smart Stack widgets, Check In for Messages and workouts, a Vitals app, a Translate app, and enhanced workout features.
What We Want to See in Apple Watch Ultra 3
The Apple Watch Ultra series has made waves in the rugged smartwatch market, but user feedback and real-world testing have revealed areas ripe for improvement. Here’s what we hope to see in the Apple Watch Ultra 3:
Better Battery Management
While the Ultra 2 boasts up to 36 hours of battery life, users have reported unexpected battery drain, especially after running the Watch OS 10.0.1 update.
Apple needs to optimize power consumption in the Ultra 3 smartwatch, not just by increasing the battery life to something close to Garmin Fermix 8, but to prevent a repeat of battery-draining issues found in the Ultra Watch 2.
Siri Improvements
An artificial intelligence facelift on Siri won’t be a bad ask in the Watch Ultra 3 model. With upcoming upgrades to Apple Intelligence for other devices, the Ultra 3 could be rewired with a smarter Siri capable of delivering more accurate answers and information through voice control.\
Advanced Fitness Features
While the Ultra 2 boasts unique elements like the Action button, siren, and other health tracking metrics, we expect the Apple Ultra Watch 3 to be pushed beyond that limit.
Given the exorbitant price point of Apple’s Ultra smartwatches, users may yearn for additional specialized apps for outdoor activity tracking or advanced health sensors that provide deeper insights into user wellness.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Ultra 2
|Features & Specs
|Apple Watch Ultra 3 (Rumored)
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Display
|MicroOLED
|3,000-nit brightness
|Chip
|S10
|S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor
|Operating system
|Watch OS 11
|Watch OS 10
|AI Capabilities
|Apple Intelligence integration
|On-device Siri
|Battery Life
|Rumored to be in the same range
|Up to 36 hours (72 hours in low power mode)
|Price
|$799 or more
|$799
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Price
Expected Price: $799 or more
Apple Watch Ultra 2 currently sells at $799 in the United States. While Apple hasn’t officially made a call on pricing for the Ultra 3, it’s likely to remain in a similar range.
Apple typically maintains consistent pricing across generations unless significant upgrades are introduced.
Given the rumors of modest improvements for the Ultra 3, a dramatic price increase seems unlikely. However, if Apple does incorporate more advanced features like microLED display technology or new health sensors, we could see a slight bump in price.
The Bottom Line
From what we’ve gathered so far, it’s fair to say that the Apple Ultra Watch 3 could be an update rather than a major overhaul of the Ultra smartwatch series. While it may not introduce groundbreaking features, enhancements like a microLED display and improved health monitoring capabilities could still make it appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and athletes.
The real value may lie in software improvements with watchOS 11, which could elevate the user experience and Apple Intelligence.