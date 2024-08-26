Apple Will Hold Its iPhone 16 Event on September 9th

Apple has revealed that its iPhone 16 launch event will take place September 9th.
The invitation doesn’t say much, centering on a glowing Apple logo and “It’s Glowtime.” That may be a reference to Apple Intelligence, which has a similarly-colored glow when you invoke Siri. It’s expected to miss the iPhone 16 debut but should be available soon after through the iOS 18.1 update.
Apple is expected to focus on the iPhone 16 lineup, including a base model with a new camera layout and a Pro variant that offers larger screens, a better secondary camera system and better cooling than the 15 Pro. All versions could come with faster A18 chips and enough RAM to handle Apple Intelligence.
We’re glowing with excitement! Monday, September 9. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/QRVyZtqXYA
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 26, 2024
The iPhone 16 range wouldn’t be the only offering at the event. Apple is expected to introduce a Watch Series 10 with a larger display and slimmer case, as well as two AirPods 4 models with a fresher design, a noise-canceling version, and USB-C case charging.
MacOS Sequoia could also get a release date at the presentation, although Apple isn’t believed to be introducing M4-based Macs until October.
How to Watch the iPhone 16 Event
Apple will stream the iPhone 16 event live at 1PM on September 9th. You can watch on apple.com through most modern web browsers as well as through the Apple TV app.
The company has also historically streamed through YouTube, although a placeholder link wasn’t available as of this writing.