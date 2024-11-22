Apple Will Reportedly Deliver a ‘Conversational’ Siri in 2026

Key Takeaways

  • Apple is reportedly developing a conversational Siri powered by large language models, targeting a 2026 launch.
  • Incremental updates, including a Siri redesign, are said to roll out before the full release.
  • The project reflects Apple's focus on advancing AI capabilities to compete with leading digital assistants.

Apple is reportedly working hard behind the scenes to breathe new life into its digital assistant, Siri. 

A project, internally known as LLM Siri, is projected to overhaul the assistant’s capabilities, making it smarter, more conversational, and capable of handling complex tasks, according to insider sources cited by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

While a full rollout is expected in spring 2026, Gurman reported that Apple could preview the new Siri as early as the Worldwide Developers Conference in 2025.

Bringing Siri into the AI Big Leagues

Despite signing a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to Apple products in June, it appears the iPhone maker wants a proprietary AI model that can help it level things up in the AI game.

Under this new project, Apple is said to be developing Siri as a standalone app for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with plans to phase out the existing Siri interface gradually.

The company is reportedly planning to leverage a first-generation large language model to assess user requests in a way that determines whether the current infrastructure can process queries or if a more advanced model is needed.

This approach is expected to enhance Siri’s ability to manage tasks within and across apps.

In the meantime, the company is set to introduce incremental updates, including an integration with ChatGPT in December 2024 that will allow Siri to handle requests without requiring a separate account.

The update is said to include features like on-screen responses, image generation, and a new user interface that creates a glowing effect when activated.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed a new Siri is in the pipeline, it appears the Cupertino-based firm is keen on positioning Siri as a more powerful and versatile assistant that can compete with leading AI chatbots.

