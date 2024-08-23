Apple Will Reportedly Launch iPhone 16 on September 10th

Apple Park Visitor Center. | Source: Jon Fingas for Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Apple is said to be holding its iPhone 16 launch event on September 10th.
  • Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 could also appear.
  • The devices could reach customers on September 20th.

Apple plans to launch the iPhone 16 and other hardware on September 10th, according to sources.

Insiders speaking to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple would also introduce the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 that day. It’s expected that the devices would reach stores on September 20th. iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia could also debut in advance of the 20th.

Apple hasn’t officially announced any event, but is believed to be sending invitations to the press as early as next week.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are likely to be the stars of the launch event. They’re said to deliver larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch screens, faster A18 chips that are better-suited to Apple Intelligence, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. You might also see a capacitive image capture button.

The base iPhone 16 would be more iterative but still have its share of upgrades. You’d get the A18 chip, the iPhone 15 Pro’s action button. and a more Vision Pro-friendly vertical camera layout. There might not be much else (there would still be a 12MP ultrawide camera), but it could be a significant leap for people with older models.

The Apple Watch Series 10 would be a more substantial overhaul if leaks are accurate. Apple would use larger screens in slimmer cases along with a faster chip. There’s also talk of a new Apple Watch SE for budget-conscious wearers, although it’s not certain if a rumored plastic body would be ready for this year.

The AirPods 4, in turn, could make some of Apple’s earbud technology more accessible. Along with an updated design, one of two non-Pro models would include active noise cancellation for the first time. The Pro 2’s H2 chip would make its way to these more affordable models, potentially delivering better sound and longer battery life.

You might not see any Macs. Gurman’s sources say that four M4-based Macs have increasingly surfaced in developer logs, but they’re not poised to debut until October. It’s widely believed that Apple will release updated MacBook Pro and iMac models as well as a very small Mac mini. The MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro wouldn’t get their refreshes until 2025.

