Apple’s iPhone Sales See Double-Digit Sales Decline for China’s Singles Day 2024

Counterpoint Research reports that Apple experienced a sharp decline in smartphone sales during this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival in China.
Singles’ Day is a weeks-long online shopping event celebrated in China as a counter to Valentine’s Day. This year, the festival began on October 14th and peaked on November 11th.
While the Counterpoint Research report doesn’t provide specific figures, analysts noted that iPhone sales declined year-over-year by a double-digit percentage during the festival. Apple’s performance in China’s Singles Day 2023 wasn’t strong either, with a 4% drop in sales compared to 2022. Considering the 4% decline in 2023 and a double-digit decline in 2024, we can roughly estimate the sales decline this year to be 10% or more compared to 2023.
Just Published: Singles’ Day 2024: China Smartphone Sales Fall 9% YoY
Key Takeaways:
🔻China’s two-week Singles’ Day sales period this year saw sales volumes decline 9% compared to the equivalent period last year.
📌 Subdued market demand amid economic headwinds weighed down… pic.twitter.com/G0bh8qv9vI
— Counterpoint Research (@CounterPointTR) November 20, 2024
Despite Apple’s overall poor performance during the sale, the recently launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were among the best-selling models. Many of Apple’s competitors launched flagship devices shortly before or during the festival where they normally hold off — only Xiaomi tried this approach in 2023.
One such competitor was Huawei, which emerged as the best-performing smartphone company during this year’s festival. Huawei saw a 7% growth compared to last year. The Pura 70 series, Mate 60 series, and the newly launched Nova 13 series were reportedly Huawei’s best-selling smartphones. Along with Huawei, Oppo and Vivo also performed well during the festival. Oppo reportedly saw a 6% year-over-year growth, while Vivo experienced 5% year-over-year growth.
While the iPhone’s performance during the Singles’ Day festival may not have met Apple’s expectations, the company is still having a strong overall fourth quarter. iPhone sales in China have surged by 20% due to growing demand in the country. Also, according to recently released earnings, Apple generated $46.2 billion in revenue from iPhone sales, up from $43.8 billion year-over-year.